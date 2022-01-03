Trevis Gipson puts together best career game vs. Giants





Gipson’s first sack Sunday came on the game’s first game of scrimmage and gave the Bears the ball in the Giants’ 2, leading to David Montgomery’s 2-yard touchdown run on the next snap. Gipson rushed from the left and was unblocked, giving him a clear path to Glennon. The Giants were lined up with no running backs in the backfield during the game. “I was a bit surprised that they went empty on the first round of the game,” said Gipson. “We have Rob Quinn rushing his life on the other side, so that surprised me. My eyes went wide with the opportunity and I had to take advantage of it.” Gipson took inspiration from Quinn, an 11-year veteran who recorded his 18th sack of the year on Sunday, breaking Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s one-season record of 17.5 sacks. Quinn has now registered 100.5 layoffs, all while dealing with a benign brain tumor he’d had since he was a teenager. “He’s a warrior,” Gipson said. “He almost died when he was younger and he still rushes passers-by today. He wins fights; that’s what he does, and I’m really happy for him. He did something that no one else has done and we’ve all seen it. I think we should appreciate being able to witness history, especially if we’re in the Chicago Bears organization.” Quarterback Andy Dalton also praised Quinn after Sunday’s win. “Rob and I were in the same concept class (2011), so I followed him from the start,” Dalton said. “Just look at so many great seasons he’s had. I mean, he just broke the Bears record, and I don’t even think that’s the most he’s had. He’s had 19 sacks in a season (with the Rams in 2013) That just goes to show what kind of player he has been for a long time. “You’re just so happy for him, a man who has worked really hard and is doing everything the right way. For him to have the success he’s had and not only get 100 sacks, but also to set the Bears record to break, the same bag was pretty cool, pretty special.” NFL teams that win the coin flip usually delay it so they can try to double up by scoring on their last possession of the first half and the first drive of the second half. That Bears executed that plan perfectly on Sunday. After Cairo Santos’ 44-yard field goal extended their lead to 22-3 as time went on in the first half, they opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by Montgomery’s 2-yard TD run . The Bears even scored three times in the last 1:01 of the first half. After Santos’ 21-yard field goal, Giants return specialist Pharoh Cooper initially didn’t make the subsequent kick-off thinking it would land in the end zone for a touchback. But he actually ended up just wide of the goal line and he had to scramble to pick up the ball and was tackled at the 5. After Eddie Jackson and Eddie Goldman teamed up to drop Devontae Booker’s running back for a ten-foot loss, Angelo Blackson tackled Booker in the end zone for a safety. After the free kick, Dalton completed 18 and 17 yards passes to Darnell Mooney to set up Santos’ field goal. “Special teams get backed up, defense takes care of security, offense goes down and stealing three points at the end of the first half, that’s something you work on and the guys executed it,” said Nagy.

