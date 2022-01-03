List of Test, ODI, T20I Fixtures for BAN in 2022





Bangladesh will start the year 2022 with an away game in New Zealand. Here you will find the full FTP with the programs and playing schedules for the Bangladesh men’s team in the current year. Bangladesh won 20 of their 46 caps in 2021, including a solitary test win against Zimbabwe in July, giving them a win/loss ratio of 0.800. Here is what the schedule for Bangladesh Cricket will look like in 2022. Bangladesh in 2022: Full Schedule and Match List January Series v New Zealand January 1 Test, Bay Oval

January 9, 2nd Test, Christchurch February The Bangladesh side will play host to Afghanistan, which is expected to play three ODIs and two T20I matches in the country, the Afghanistan Cricket Board had previously announced. March to April Serie v South Africa March 18, 1st ODI, TBC

March 20, 2nd ODI, TBC

March 23, 3rd ODI, TBC

March 30, 1st Test, TB

April 7, 2nd Test, TB June to July The Bangladesh side will travel to the West Indies in the months of June and July to play two Tests, three ODI matches and three T20 Internationals. Bangladesh has only traveled to the West Indies for a bilateral series five times in the game’s history, with their last tour in 2018. August Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for a two-match test series. Zimbabwe will also play three ODIs and as many T20Is during the tour. September Bangladesh will be one of the countries that will participate in the Asian Cup, which is scheduled in Sri Lanka. October Bangladesh heads to Ireland for their first-ever test meeting with Ireland. They therefore play three ODI’s and three T20 Internationals in the country. October to November The side will participate in the Mens T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia. The Bangladeshi unit had qualified for the second round in the 2021 edition, but failed to win a match in the Super 12 stage. December India will host Bangladesh for two tests and three ODI matches by the end of 2022. *Bangladesh 2022 schedule is likely to change and will be updated later Subscribe to the Wisden Cricket YouTube Channel for post-match awards, player interviews, analysis, and more.

