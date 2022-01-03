Nakobe Dean’s genius seen as Georgia Football puts on a rematch against Alabama





Nakobe Dean cried out before it happened. Watching the movie you will see him signal with his arm to watch the move out of Michigan prior to the snap. The Wolverines then tried to use the eye candy to fool the Georgia defense and set up a play-action pass. Dean, however, remained disciplined and did not fall into the trap. This gave him a free shot over Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and Dean devised a sack to give him team-leading 6.0 of the season.

Dean and Georgia get another shot at Alabama as the Crimson Tide settled matters by beating Cincinnati 27-6 in the other College Football Playoff semifinal. The biggest thing Georgia needs to fix is ​​the pass rush as the Bulldogs didn’t fire Bryce Young in the loss. It’s the only game Georgia hasn’t knocked out by the opposing quarterback all season. In comparison, the Bulldogs took 4.0 sacks against the Wolverines. We’ve generated a little more rush and again, we need to be able to do that to be successful, said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Was it a magic potion? I don’t think it was a magic potion. We made many of the same calls we made to Alabama. But the quarterback probably didn’t escape as well as the Alabamas, and we ended up a little better. With Alabamas struggling with pressure this season, Georgia will likely need Dean to pack a few sacks. Doing so would put him past the 6.5 sacks Roquan Smith had in his Butkus Award-winning season. Smith, similar to Dean, had a stellar performance in the Rose Bowl to place Georgia in the National Championship. Georgia also met Alabama in that championship game, with the Crimson Tide coming up with a win. It’s the one thing Smith couldn’t do during the magical 2017 season. Ever since Dean signed with Georgia as a member of the recruiting class of 2019, Dean has heard those Smith comparisons. In reality, it’s unfair to compare this version of Dean to that version of Smith. The latter was asked to do much more than Dean as he played on a less talented defense.

But it’s fair to wonder if Smith would stand out as much as Dean if he played on a more charged defense. Deans’ credentials are impressive, even beyond what is reflected in the box score. Like Smith, he is a team captain. Dean was also named captain of AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes players for what they do in their communities. However, the Smith comparisons or the impending NFL draft decision don’t worry Dean. even if We are the Champions played in Miami, the Georgia linebacker made sure to note that the job wasn’t done. That they weren’t champions yet. That they didn’t do all this work to win the Orange Bowl. The way we’ve worked over the past few weeks, what we’ve emphasized and the work we’ve done, I feel like we’ve gotten better, Dean said. We have to keep working for the next week and a half and keep getting better. Nakobe Dean, Georgia football ready for rematch against Alabama More Georgia football stories from around the DawgNation

