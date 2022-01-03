Sports
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, full cricket score: Proteas post 35/1 at stumps on day 1, trail with 167 runs
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test in Johannesburg, Day 1, Latest Scorecard and Updates:So that’s it for today. 237 runs scored, 11 wickets taken on Day 1 of the second Test in Johannesburg. The Indian batters, with the exception of KL Rahul (50) and R Ashwin (46) will be disappointed with how they showed today. South Africa just lost that one wicket, and Elgar and Keegan will try to start over when they hit Day 2 on Tuesday. Until then, goodbye and good night from us!
2nd Test Example: Indian captain Virat Kohli has every reason to be confident that his team can take a historic Test series victory in South Africa when they face the hosts in the second Test at Wanderers Stadium on Monday .
“It’s a field we all love to play on and we’re looking forward to it,” Kohli said after India won the first test at Centurion on Thursday by 113 runs.
The numbers confirm Kohli’s optimism.
India has yet to be beaten in a test match at South Africa’s premier cricket stadium and has a record of two wins and three draws since their first tour of South Africa in 1992/93.
Despite the Wanderers being known as a preferred venue for fast bowlers, which should have put India at a disadvantage on some of their previous tours, before the emergence of their powerful current bowling attack, India has performed consistently well in Johannesburg.
The ground has very happy memories of being part of the Indian tour celebration.
New coach Rahul Dravid made his first Test century in a tie in 1996/97 and ten years later led India to their first Test win in South Africa.
Kohli gave a masterclass in batting when he made 119 and 96 in a high-scoring draw in 2013/14 to enable India to give the hosts a seemingly impossible 458-run goal to win.
In that match, however, South Africa came close to beating India for the only time in Johannesburg, 450 for eight in a dramatic draw.
Kohli then led India to victory on a subpar field four seasons ago, a win he has labeled a “milestone” and which gave the squad the confidence to take a series win in Australia last January.
They also lead England 2-1, with the last Test canceled last year due to covid at the Indian camp set to be played later in 2022.
Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane all made crucial runs on a field that was shut down at one point as conditions were deemed dangerous, while Mohammed Shami, one of the heroes of the Centurion victory, scored five for 28 in the second turns.
A series win in South Africa remains a final frontier for India, which now has the chance to cap a historic triumph with a match left.
Here are all the details on the second test between South Africa and India.
When will the second test between South Africa and India take place?
The second test between India and South Africa will take place from January 3-7, 2022.
What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?
The match will take place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
When does the match start?
The match starts at 1:30 PM IST. The coin toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST on Day 1.
Which TV channels broadcast the India vs South Africa match?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Probable teams:
South Africa (out): Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Helmsman.
india: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Risabh Pant (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Referees: Marais Erasmus, Allahuddien Paleker (both RSA).
TV show: Adrian Holdstock (RSA).
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).
With AFP inputs
