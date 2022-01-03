Sports
Ashleigh Barty says patience is needed when returning from a four-month hiatus
Ashleigh Barty will take home his first title at the upcoming Australian Open.© AFP
World number one Ashleigh Barty said on Monday she will have to be patient as she returns to action this week for the first time since the US Open in September. Barty is celebrating 102 straight weeks at the top of the women’s game, but after a third-round fall at Flushing Meadows, she ended her season due to the pandemic and returned to Australia. The 25-year-old two-time Grand Slam champion said she was spending time with family and working on her game to win her first Australian Open later this month.
Newly engaged Barty, who will open her season at Adelaide International this week, said: “I love getting better every day.
“I am now excited to try and put everything together as best I can and understand that I will have to be patient with myself in the coming weeks.
“It’s been a while since I played a competitive game, but I feel good, I feel ready.”
Barty, who has a first-round bye in Adelaide, said last year’s results showed there is now tremendous depth to the women’s game – bringing the challengers to her top spot.
British teenager Emma Raducanu won the US Open, beating 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the final, while 24-year-old Spaniard Paula Badosa broke through in 2021.
“Every year there are new challengers, no matter who is in which spot in the rankings,” said Barty, who last year became the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.
“Girls have really stepped up, been able to play really consistent seasons, which is exciting to see for the women’s game.
“It feels like it’s just a good competition.
“There’s really good depth and you have to try your best time and again to compete with everyone and give yourself a chance to win the big titles.”
