browns vs. Steelers odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, NFL model’s prediction on 134-96 roll

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to renew their rivalry when the two AFC North rivals face off on Monday Night Football. The Steelers are mathematically still alive to make it to the NFL Playoffs, while Cleveland has been officially eliminated from the playoffs. Will the Browns play spoiler, or will Pittsburgh continue its home dominance over Cleveland?

Kick-off from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Steelers are the 2.5 point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 43.

browns vs. Steelers Spread: Steelers -2.5

browns vs. Steelers over-under: 43 points

browns vs. Steelers moneyline: Browns +130, Steelers -150

CLE: Total has fallen in four of the Browns’ previous five games

PIT: The Steelers are 5-0-1 straight in their last six home games

Featured game | Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Why the Browns can cover?



The Browns have one of the most powerful rushing attacks in the league. In fact, Cleveland averages 144.9 yards per game on the ground, which ranks third in the NFL. Nick Chubb, who is running back, is third in the league with 1,143 rushing yards. He also ranks in the top 10 in hasty attempts (207), hasty touchdowns (8) and yards per carry (5.5).

Chubb is expected to play tough against the Steelers on Monday night. That’s because the Pittsburgh defense is giving up 142.7 rushing yards per game this season, the second-worst run in the NFL. In his last game at Heinz Field, Chubb racked up 145 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

Why the Steelers can cover?

The Steelers were a disappointment overall in 2021 but have been doing business at home. Cleveland, on the other hand, is struggling on the road. The Browns have lost five of their seven road games this season and lost to Pittsburgh as home favorites earlier this year.

The Steelers had the NFL’s worst defense prior to Week 17, but had the backfield of the Browns earlier this season. Pittsburgh held Chubb to 61 yards and no scores on 16 carries. Heinz Field is a tough place to play and the Steelers record as a home underdog shows it. The Steelers are 2-0 straight-up and against the spread as home underdogs. Baker Mayfield has thrown eight touchdowns and six interceptions on the road this year, and Pittsburgh can stay close to cover if his battle continues.

