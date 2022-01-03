Sports
browns vs. Steelers odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, NFL model’s prediction on 134-96 roll
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to renew their rivalry when the two AFC North rivals face off on Monday Night Football. The Steelers are mathematically still alive to make it to the NFL Playoffs, while Cleveland has been officially eliminated from the playoffs. Will the Browns play spoiler, or will Pittsburgh continue its home dominance over Cleveland?
Kick-off from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Steelers are the 2.5 point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 43. Before you see Steelers vs. Browns Picks and NFL Predictions You Must see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen more than $7,100 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL Picks since its inception six years ago. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021 season with an incredible 134-96 run on the top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season.
The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away.
Now the model has set his sights on Browns vs Steelers and revealed his choices and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see model choices. Here are the NFL Odds and bet lines for Browns vs. Steelers:
- browns vs. Steelers Spread: Steelers -2.5
- browns vs. Steelers over-under: 43 points
- browns vs. Steelers moneyline: Browns +130, Steelers -150
- CLE: Total has fallen in four of the Browns’ previous five games
- PIT: The Steelers are 5-0-1 straight in their last six home games
Featured game | Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
Why the Browns can cover?
The Browns have one of the most powerful rushing attacks in the league. In fact, Cleveland averages 144.9 yards per game on the ground, which ranks third in the NFL. Nick Chubb, who is running back, is third in the league with 1,143 rushing yards. He also ranks in the top 10 in hasty attempts (207), hasty touchdowns (8) and yards per carry (5.5).
Chubb is expected to play tough against the Steelers on Monday night. That’s because the Pittsburgh defense is giving up 142.7 rushing yards per game this season, the second-worst run in the NFL. In his last game at Heinz Field, Chubb racked up 145 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.
Why the Steelers can cover?
The Steelers were a disappointment overall in 2021 but have been doing business at home. Cleveland, on the other hand, is struggling on the road. The Browns have lost five of their seven road games this season and lost to Pittsburgh as home favorites earlier this year.
The Steelers had the NFL’s worst defense prior to Week 17, but had the backfield of the Browns earlier this season. Pittsburgh held Chubb to 61 yards and no scores on 16 carries. Heinz Field is a tough place to play and the Steelers record as a home underdog shows it. The Steelers are 2-0 straight-up and against the spread as home underdogs. Baker Mayfield has thrown eight touchdowns and six interceptions on the road this year, and Pittsburgh can stay close to cover if his battle continues.
How Browns vs. Steelers choices to make
SportsLine’s model leans below the total and projects 42 points combined. It also says that one side of the spread is cashed in more than 50 percent of the simulations. you can only get the model’s Monday Night Football picks at SportsLine.
So who will win Steelers vs. Browns on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread affects more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Browns spreading backwards, all of the high-end model that has surged over $7,100 on its top-rated NFL picks.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/browns-vs-steelers-odds-line-spread-monday-night-football-picks-prediction-from-nfl-model-on-134-96-roll/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]