Sports
Former Australia U-19 cricketer Jamie Mitchell alleges sexual assault during 1985 Sri Lanka tour
Mitchell, now 55, claimed he was assaulted after a team doctor treated him with a sedative
Former Australia Under-19 cricketer Jamie Mitchell has alleged that he was “sexually abused” by team officials during the 1985 tour of Sri Lanka.
Mitchell, now 55, claimed he was assaulted after a team doctor treated him with a sedative. He made the allegations in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
Mitchell was an 18-year-old batter on that tour. The under-19 side was seen as a “feeder” in the national side.
Australian police are investigating allegations and Cricket Australia said it is cooperating with the police investigation.
Mitchell had decided to seek answers from Cricket Australia last August after seeing a team photo online. He also reported the matter to the government’s corruption and abuse watchdog, who contacted federal police.
Speaking through his lawyers, Mitchell said the tour had caused “trauma and suffering” throughout his life, and that he was now looking for answers about what might have happened during the tour.
“I’m relieved that some research has finally been done on that 1985 tour,” Mitchell said on ABC’s website.
“Instead of being the pinnacle of my cricketing life, the tour has left me with trauma and misery for years.
“Cricket Australia has an opportunity to differentiate itself by facing this issue and doing the right thing. And that means transparency, starting with the right answers to many questions. I’m going to send a list of them to Cricket Australia.”
Among a list of six questions, Mitchell said he wants to know where the reports and reviews of the tour are and what happened to his medical records from the tour.
“My focus is on getting answers and on the wellbeing of players. I expect Cricket Australia to take this very seriously.”
According to reports, on the night of March 30 in Colombo, Mitchell said he was feeling unwell and went to the team doctor, who injected him with a strong drug that knocked him out for at least 10 hours.
He said his teammates were told not to check him in his room that night, and he believes he was attacked by a senior team official during that time. He gave no further details in the interview about how that happened.
“My teammates have left. Anyone could have come in and have access to me,” he told the ABC according to a BBC report.
“Most guys have said they lost me for a few days. They remember showering me the next morning to get me ready for the flight. They remember trying to get me dressed. And then We landed, I was driven to my parents in a wheelchair.”
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said his organization is committed to protecting its players and staff.
“We are fully committed to ensuring that our organization and sport provides an inclusive, safe and supportive culture for all. We do not tolerate abuse of any kind,” said Hockley.
“I would like to recognize Jamie Mitchell’s courage in bringing these allegations to our attention. We are assisting the police in their investigation and would like to support Mr Mitchell in any way we can.
“I want to recognize all survivors of abuse and commend their bravery.” Hockley said he was not aware of any missing documents.
The ABC report said a spokesperson for Cricket Australia acknowledged that several documents related to the tour exist and that investigators are aware of them.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/former-australia-u-19-cricketer-jamie-mitchell-alleges-sexual-abuse-during-1985-sri-lanka-tour/article38101171.ece
