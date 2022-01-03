Auburn Football 2022 Projected Stock Market Chart





Bryan Harsins’ first year at Auburn is in the books, and the off-season is officially here — just like a new year. Auburn’s 2021 campaign fell off the script, with the Tigers finishing 6-7 and the fixtures losing record for the first time since 2012 thanks to a five-game drop to finish the year. Despite the results on the field, Harsin is optimistic about the future on the Plains, and the Tigers coach remains steadfast in his approach to rebuilding the program. Read more Maroon football: Owen Pappoe returns to Auburn for senior season Auburn kicks off the 2023 class with four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner Bryan Harsin motivated, encouraged about future at Auburn He also knows that this will be a low season of change and Auburns roster for year 2 of his tenure will look significantly different from year 1. We’ve already seen some of that with the series of transfers – including that of three-year-old starting quarterback Bo Nix — after the end of the regular season and a handful of players who signed up for the draft. Add to that the 2022 signing class, which is Harsins’ first full class as Auburns head coach, and inbound transfers, and you’ve got a fluid roster as the page turns to next season. Here’s a look at Auburn’s 2022 stock breakdown. AL.com will update this stock chart whenever the Tigers have a roster move: players graduating, leaving early for the draft, transferring, being fired from the team, and committing to — or canceling — the next recruiting class. Below is the up-to-date stock chart heading into the 2022 season, broken down by class. Some positions can be fluid – such as cornerback and safety, as well as defensive end and defensive tackle, depending on spring practices and possible position changes. This chart also does not include 2021 seniors unless they have publicly stated that they will return for the additional season the NCAA is offering them due to the pandemic. seniors: 10 Juniors: 24 sophomore: 14 freshmen: 26 Total projected stock market players for 2022: 74 2023 undertakes: 1 Incoming transfers: 1 *Indicates 2022 signatories who will be enrolled in classes this spring. **Jeremiah Wright spent time preparing for the bowl and again working the offensive line after switching to a defensive tackle earlier last year Position seniors Juniors sophomore freshman commits QB TJ Finley Dematrius Davis (red shirt), Holden Geriner* RB Tank Bigsby Jarquez Hunter, Jordon Ingram Damari Alston WR JaVarrius Johnson (Red Shirt), Kobe Hudson, Malcolm Johnson Jr., ZeVian Capers JJ Evans (red shirt) TarVarish Dawson (Red Shirt), Omari Kelly, Camden Brown, Jay Fair* AT John Samuel Shenker (super) Luke Deal (redshirt), Tyler Fromm (redshirt), Brandon Frazier Countries King Micah Riley Ducker* OT Brenden Coffey, Kilian Zierer (red shirt) Jeremiah Wright** Garner Langlo (red shirt), Colby Smith (red shirt), EJ Harris* G/C Jalil Irvin (red shirt), Kameron Stutts (red shirt) Keiondre Jones (red shirt) Avery Jernigan (red shirt), Tate Johnson (red shirt) Bradyn Joiner (2023) DE / EDGE Derick Hall, Ecu Leota Colby Houten (red shirt), Romello Height Daniel Foster-Allen (red shirt) Dylan Brooks (red shirt), Tobechi Okoli (red shirt), Ian Mathews (red shirt) Caden Story (2022) DT Marquis Burks (super) Marcus Harris, JJ Pegues, Zykeivous Walker Jeffrey Mba* (JUCO), Jayson Jones (Red Shirt) Lee Hunter (redshirt), Marquis Robinson (redshirt), Enyce Sledge LB Owen Pappo Kameron Brown (red shirt), Wesley Steiner, Cam Riley, Desmond Tisdol Joko Willis (red shirt) Robert Woodyard, Powell Gordon* CB Nehemiah Pritchett Jaylin Simpson (Red Shirt), Ro Torrence Eric Reed Jr. (redshirt), Keionte Scott (JUCO) AD Diamond (red shirt), JD Rhym*, Austin Ausberry s Zion Puckett (red shirt) Donovan Kaufman (Red Shirt), Marquise Gilbert* (JUCO) Cayden Bridges (red shirt), Tre Donaldson, Caleb Houten* k Alex McPherson p Oscar Chapman Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.

