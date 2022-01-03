SB Nations Womens College Hockey Division I Poll: Holiday Hold





We are back from the holidays and many teams are back in action, next week the rest should be back on the ice. 1. Wisconsin (18-1-3), 90 (9) Last Poll: 1 Last week: W 5-2 v Quinnipiac (1/1), T 1-1 OT v Quinnipiac (1/2)

Next week: no games The Badgers have put themselves fully in the driver’s seat this year for the top tier in the tournament, which for the first time will see no geography factor in beyond the expanded field, which is sure to help them on their way to likely yet another national title. This week they played host to a very good Quinnipiac team that won the weekend and again earned the Belles of the Ball title. Wisconsin is now taking a week off. 2. Ohio State (15-3-0), 78 Final Poll: 2 Last week: No Games

Next week: v Lindenwood (1/7, 1/8) The Buckeyes will be back in action next week, but won’t be challenging themselves as they play host to Lindenwood to kick off the calendar year. 3. Quinnipiac (15-2-3), 67 Final Poll: 5 Last Week: L 2-5 @ Wisconsin (1/1), T 1-1 OT @ Wisconsin (1/2)

Next week: v St. Lawrence (1/7), v Clarkson (1/8) The Bobcats could say it was a little unlikely that they would make a draw from the weekend alone, but they just couldn’t hold out against the defending champions, however the results were good enough to put them higher in the poll. This weekend brings a few conference foes to Hamden. 4. Minnesota (14-5-1), 62 Final Poll: T-3 Last week: No Games

Next week: v St. Thomas (1/8), @ St. Thomas (1/9) The Gophers will compete in a rare WCHA home-and-home series as the Tommies. 5. Northeast (16-2-1), 61 Final Poll: T-3 Last week: No Games

Coming week: v Merrimack (1/7), @ Merrimack (1/8) Northeastern seems to be continuing their winning ways as they play Merrimack. 6. Minnesota-Duluth (11-7-0), 43 Final Poll: 6 Last week: W 5-2 @ Harvard (12/31), W 4-3 @ Harvard (1/1)

Next week: @ St. Cloud State (1/7, 1/8) The Bulldogs traveled east and won both games against Harvard. They are now going to St. Cloud for two games. 7. Colgate (15-4-1), 40 Final Poll: 7 Last week: No Games

Coming week: v Harvard (1/7), v Dartmouth (1/8) Colgate gets a few ECAC games as they try to get back to the top of the table. 8. Yale (10-3-1), 26 Final Poll: 8 Last week: No Games

Coming week: v Sacred Heart (1/4), v Union (1/7), v Rensselaer (1/8) Yale opens this week with a game against Sacred Heart for a few games from the bottom of the ECAC. 9. Clarkson (15-2-3), 12 Final Poll: 10 Last week: No Games

Coming week: @ Princeton (1/7), @ Quinnipiac (1/8) The Golden Knights have a chance to return to the top of the ECAC when they travel to Quinnipiac, but they must first sort things out against Princeton. 10. Harvard (9-5-0), 8 Latest Poll: 9 Last week: L 2-5 v Minnesota-Duluth (12/31), L 3-4 v Minnesota-Duluth (1/1)

Coming week: @ Colgate (1/7), @ Cornell (1/8) Harvard seems to be recovering after some heavy losses against Duluth as they head to New York for some tough games. Also receiving votes: Providence 7, Princeton 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theicegarden.com/2022/1/3/22864596/sb-nations-ncaa-poll-welcome-back The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]netmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos