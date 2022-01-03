Sports
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 2 Top 10: No change at the top; Duxbury, Concord-Carlisle Enter Rankings
Massachusetts Boys D2 Top 10
|rank
|Team
|W
|l
|t
|1
|Tewksbury
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Norwood
|2
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Walpole
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Gloucester
|5
|5
|0
|0
|5
|Masconomet
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Newburyport
|6
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Canton
|8
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Duxbury
|NEW
|3
|1
|1
|9
|long meadow
|9
|3
|2
|0
|10
|Concord-Carlisle
|NEW
|3
|2
|0
The first Hockey Night in Division 2 of the Boston News Massachusetts Division 2 boys’ hockey rankings of 2022 did not feature much movement. Four of the 10 teams haven’t played in the past week, but a few others managed to work their way into the bottom half of the list.
But starting at the top, No. 1 Tewksbury was successful in his annual vacation week trip to Maine. The Redmen played only one game there, eliminating Scarborough (Maine) to improve to 4-0-0. Things get busier in the new year, starting with a big visit to D1 Lincoln-Sudbury.
no. 2 Norwood and no. 3 Walpole each had the week off. The Mustangs take on Medfield and Holliston this week in Tri-Valley, while Walpole returns to Bay State action against Framingham and Weymouth.
The first change this week comes at number 4, where Gloucester rises thanks to a win over Barrington (RI) for the title of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament, then a high-scoring win over the previously undefeated Lynnfield.
But the fishermen should look forward to a showdown on Saturday with No. 5 Masconomet, who lost a spot after falling to the host team in the last minute in the championship game of the Stoneham Holiday Classic.
number 6 Newburyport hasn’t played since Dec. 20, and the Clippers are scheduled to get back into action Wednesday with a key Cape Ann matchup against Lynnfield.
Canton moves up a spot to No. 7 thanks to a solid win over Westwood.
The first new entry this week is No. 8 Duxbury, who is off to a solid start under freshman coach Mike Flaherty.
no. 9 long meadow holds its place after a week off the ice. The Lancers will play against Greenfield and Westfield in Western Mass this week.
Also participating in the ranking this week is No. 10 Concord-Carlisle, which won its first game against Wachusett in the rescheduled Battle Road Classic, and has another Monday vs. host Lexington.
