Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 2 Top 10: No change at the top; Duxbury, Concord-Carlisle Enter Rankings

Massachusetts Boys D2 Top 10

rank Team * PR PR Previous ranking W l t 1 Tewksbury 1 4 0 0 2 Norwood 2 5 0 0 3 Walpole 3 2 1 0 4 Gloucester 5 5 0 0 5 Masconomet 4 3 1 0 6 Newburyport 6 0 1 1 7 Canton 8 2 2 1 8 Duxbury NEW 3 1 1 9 long meadow 9 3 2 0 10 Concord-Carlisle NEW 3 2 0

The first Hockey Night in Division 2 of the Boston News Massachusetts Division 2 boys’ hockey rankings of 2022 did not feature much movement. Four of the 10 teams haven’t played in the past week, but a few others managed to work their way into the bottom half of the list.

But starting at the top, No. 1 Tewksbury was successful in his annual vacation week trip to Maine. The Redmen played only one game there, eliminating Scarborough (Maine) to improve to 4-0-0. Things get busier in the new year, starting with a big visit to D1 Lincoln-Sudbury.

no. 2 Norwood and no. 3 Walpole each had the week off. The Mustangs take on Medfield and Holliston this week in Tri-Valley, while Walpole returns to Bay State action against Framingham and Weymouth.

The first change this week comes at number 4, where Gloucester rises thanks to a win over Barrington (RI) for the title of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament, then a high-scoring win over the previously undefeated Lynnfield.

But the fishermen should look forward to a showdown on Saturday with No. 5 Masconomet, who lost a spot after falling to the host team in the last minute in the championship game of the Stoneham Holiday Classic.

number 6 Newburyport hasn’t played since Dec. 20, and the Clippers are scheduled to get back into action Wednesday with a key Cape Ann matchup against Lynnfield.

Canton moves up a spot to No. 7 thanks to a solid win over Westwood.

The first new entry this week is No. 8 Duxbury, who is off to a solid start under freshman coach Mike Flaherty.

no. 9 long meadow holds its place after a week off the ice. The Lancers will play against Greenfield and Westfield in Western Mass this week.

Also participating in the ranking this week is No. 10 Concord-Carlisle, which won its first game against Wachusett in the rescheduled Battle Road Classic, and has another Monday vs. host Lexington.