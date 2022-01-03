Las Vegas Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Arrested on DUI Charge Hours After Indianapolis Colts Win





HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested early Monday morning on a DUI charge, hours after the team returned from a last-second win at the Indianapolis Colts that kept playoff hopes alive. The arrest of Hobbs, 22, comes two months and a day after recipient Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery high-speed car accident that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog and left Ruggs facing up to 50 people. years in prison on felony DUI and reckless driving charges. It also comes a day before a year after Josh Jacobs was arrested on a DUI charge after a single-vehicle crash near the Las Vegas airport. According to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, “At approximately 4:09 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call referring to a driver who was asleep in a vehicle parked in the exit of a parking garage at 3500 on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Arriving officers contacted the driver, identified as 22-year-old Nathan Hobbs. He was given FSTs (field sobriety test) by patrol and failed. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI (felony ).” The Raiders released a statement saying they were “aware” of the incident. “The organization has been in contact with the local police and is in the process of gathering more information,” the statement said. “We will not be making any further comment at this time.” Raider’s interim coach Rich Bisaccia, meanwhile, was asked in his weekly media conference whether alcohol and decision-making had been a focus for the team, given its recent history. “I feel good to say they’ve been punched in the face with distractions and things like that,” said a frustrated Bisaccia. “We are very aware of the city we live in, so I’ll leave it at that and we’ll see what it looks like at the end of the week.” Hobbs, a fifth round draft pick from Illinois, was a revelation to the Raiders as a nickel cornerback and is a candidate for many all-rookie teams with an interception, two passes defended, a forced fumble and a sack among his 67 tackles. which has the fourth place in the team, in 15 games. The Raiders (9-7) recorded their first winning season since 2016, their second since 2002, with a 23-20 victory over the Colts and hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium. They could secure their second playoff spot since 2002 with a win over the Chargers, but could also come in again with a loss if the Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night or to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. . Oddly enough, both the Raiders and Chargers could come in with a draw, provided the Colts lost in Jacksonville. Bisaccia was also asked how the Raiders might not have shown the situation in Hobbs as a distraction, as the team has already dealt with the sudden resignation of coach Jon Gruden early in the season in the wake of his email scandal, the Ruggs. wreckage and cornerback Damon Arnette A video of him brandishing death threats while brandishing firearms went viral. “In terms of distraction, we’ve learned a little bit about dealing with distractions here,” Bisaccia said. “We’re definitely disappointed in the news. I don’t have all the facts yet. I’ll be able to comment, I would think, when the end of the week comes when I get more information about what’s actually going to happen with that to happen.”

