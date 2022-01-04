Sports
What Steve Greeleys Hiring as Hockey Strategy/Scouting and Development Director Means for Stars
By bringing Steve Greeley to their hockey operations division on Monday morning, the Stars brought in an outside voice that should further the team’s analysis efforts.
Greeley, announced Monday as Stars Director of Hockey Strategy/Scouting and Development, was the last assistant general manager of 2017-20 at Buffalo, with previous stints in the Rangers front office and on the Kings scouting staff.
According to the Stars press release announcing the hire, Greeley will oversee the clubs’ scouting and analysis initiatives, and their application to evaluating player staffing decisions at both the amateur and professional levels.
For Stars general manager Jim Nill, the lease checks a few different boxes: it supports a hockey team that was thinning out during the pandemic due to financial cutbacks, it adds a rare external voice to the front office and gives the team direction while providing an internal analysis departments.
This was an opportunity to add a fresh face from the outside, Nill said. Hes worked with different organizations. He has some different ideas. We just think it’s a good thing to bring someone in from the outside and see what their [view is].
Does he have new ideas for scouting and analytics? We were building up our analytics department more. It’s a fresh face to come in and bring new ideas and new philosophies.
During the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the Stars did not renew Les Jacksons’ contract and also lost some scouts due to budget constraints. Jackson held a number of different roles with the Stars during his time with the franchise, including all but one of the seasons from 1985-2020. Hiring Greeleys gives the Stars another front office voice they haven’t had in years.
Stars’ core hockey business now includes Nill, Assistant General Managers Scott White and Mark Janko, Players Personnel Director Rich Peverley and Greeley.
Greeley has no previous affiliation with Nill, nor with the Stars organization, making his hire an outlier.
White has been involved with the organization since 2005. Janko has been with the Stars since 1999. Peverley’s career ended at Dallas and has been in the front office ever since. Previous advisers (Sergei Zubov, Mike Modano, Bob Gainey and Mark Recchi) under Nill had ties to the organization before Nills arrived in 2013.
It’s a fresh look from the outside, Nill said. I think it will be a good addition for us.
Greeley will also be part of the Stars process for hiring and filling an in-house analytics department, Nill said. Currently, Sam Lites and Alex Lepore are also professional scouts and analysis coordinators. Nill said the team needs people dedicated solely to processing data.
You get this data, and there’s so much of it, Nill said. You have to figure out what has value and what has no value. That’s the step that went on. That’s where we have to start building an internal analytics group to process that, throw stuff at us. There is so much information available, what is relevant and what is not.
The Stars use SportLogiq for analytics (a company used throughout the league), and a few more companies Nill declined to name.
The next two months will determine the direction the Stars front office wants to take on the trading deadline. Currently, Dallas is sixth in the Central Division and has no place in the playoffs. If the Stars stay out of the fray, the front office must decide what to do with hanging free agents like John Klingberg, Joe Pavelski, Alexander Radulov and Braden Holtby.
Find more Stars coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.
