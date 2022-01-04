English cricket has much bigger problems to tackle than the Joe Roots captaincy | Ash 2021-22

tthree matches and three heavy losses in the series, the already lost Ashes, seven losses and no wins in eight Tests in Australia as captain, and after a poor year for the England red ball team there are several obvious reasons for Joe Root to leave the England captain, but I’d like him to stay here.

In his book The Captain Class, the Wall Street Journals Sam Walker identifies key characteristics of elite captains, including: extreme tenacity and focus in competition; a low-key, practical and democratic style of communication; motivate others with passionate non-verbal expressions; strong convictions and the courage to stand out; and rock-solid emotional control. England’s failures will bring criticism, but Root has many of the qualities you look for in an ideal captain.

He is also incredibly popular among the player base which means he can socialize comfortably with all the players on his team. He has a great sense of humor which puts people at ease. Anyone who enters that locker room has a captain who is approachable, knowledgeable and can learn from. What he needs is an experienced coach who is able to provide vision and strategy for the entire English set-up while also helping Joe with his leadership skills and his tactics, taking game sessions and decisions made with him. goes through.

At times there have been tactical missteps under Root, both in individual sessions and in entire series. For example, he went to Sri Lanka in 2018 and wanted the team to play an aggressive hitting style, a different approach to many English teams against spinners in Sri Lanka, and while that tactic worked under those circumstances, England then went to the West Indies and wanted to continue. in that sense. Against good, accurate swing bowling, England started the series with a bowling out of 77, requiring a slightly more orthodox stance.

I have a particularly strong memory of Joe from later in that tour. England were 2-0 down when they arrived in St Lucia for the final test and although the team had a day off Joe wasn’t happy with the way he was hitting so we went to the beautiful grounds at Gros Islet and had two hours in the nets. It was probably my most enjoyable session as a coach, being with a great player, listening to him talk about the game and seeing him work on it.

I remember someone asking me when I first took over from England: what on earth can you say to Alastair Cook? With players of that caliber, you don’t tell them anything, you try to ask the right questions so they solve problems. In those two hours in the hot Caribbean sun, Joe worked hard on his alignment, his bat path and his base. My job was to listen, encourage, support and occasionally challenge. He scored a second-innings century as England won the third Test comfortably.

Ben Stokes is thrown by Mitchell Starc as England head for Ashes’ defeat in Melbourne. The returning all-rounder was one of many English players to disappoint in the series thus far. Photo: Dave Hewison/Speed ​​Media/Shutterstock

I think we’ve seen Joe improve as captain, but while he’s tried to be more proactive, that’s not his strong point. Too often we don’t see him dictate terms through good captaincy.

For example, he rejected Travis Head in the first innings in Adelaide, but hasn’t bowled a single pitch to him since. I am absolutely convinced that a captain like MS Dhoni or Kane Williamson would have brought Joe to bowl right away the next time Head came out. Little things like that can make a new batter’s life uncomfortable and show a flexible approach.

Root also often fails to use his fielding positions to sow doubt in the minds of incoming batters: keeping a man short on the leg when a batsman is at zero, putting someone on a silly point, trying to build pressure.

But no matter how good your captain is, if you consistently don’t score enough points as a team, you’ll never have a chance to be innovative with your bowling attack. Problems with player availability and team selection have hampered England over the past year. The big one is Ben Stokes, one of the core players of the team, who has missed too much cricket to come and play in this Ashes series. Jonny Bairstow has been marginalized despite having a good record as a wicketkeeper batsman, having his gloves taken off, not being chosen consistently and I think his confidence has been tarnished. His treatment is in stark contrast to that of Jos Buttler, who has never given me the impression that he is technically or mentally comfortable to hit in Test Cricket.

With the bat, there’s no doubt that Root has set a good example. To score 1,708 runs in a calendar year, more than England’s next four highest scorers combined, is a monumental feat, and his ability to focus on his own personal game despite the falling wickets around him and the added worries of captaincy is phenomenal. And he’s also been able to make the transition from being incredibly successful in short-form cricket to thousands of runs in Tests, demonstrating to me the importance of orthodox technique.

I remember seeing Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open for India last summer, two players with massive amounts of runs in the Indian Premier League but also able to open in a test against Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad in cloudy English conditions. With a few exceptions, most batters who have moved between formats, such as Sharma and Rahul, have excellent defensive technique, good judgment around the punch and excellent concentration.

When I visited India as an England Under-19 assistant coach in 2016, the emphasis within the Indian structure on good batting base was clear. Meanwhile, I recently spoke with an MCC coach who happily told me that when kids come to Lords, he tells them to just hit the ball and have fun. There are a lot of big problems facing English cricket right now, and I don’t think Joe Root is one of them.