Michigan Wolverines Football Welcomes 14 Newcomers Who Enroll Early





Derrick Moore, signed by Michigan, was recently named the Most Valuable Player of the Under Armor Next All-America game. He is one of a large group of new freshmen who enrolled early. Classes in Michigan begin Wednesday, and there are 14 newcomers to Michigan in the college directory, indicating they’re enrolled. That group also includes graduate transfer center Olu Oluwatimi, a Rimington Trophy finalist as the nation’s top center in Virginia last season. All will be available to participate in winter conditioning and spring training. Headlining the class is five-star cornerback Will Johnson of Grosse Pointe South and the son of Deon Johnson who played in Michigan in the early 1990s. Michigan signed 22 players during the early national signing period last month, and the class ranked No. 9 nationally and No. 3 in the Big Ten by 247Sports Composite. Johnson also competed in the Under Armor game in Orlando and had two tackles. Safety Keon Sabb and receiver Amorion Walker also played and registered early in Michigan. Johnson and four-star Moore and Sabb are Michigan’s top-rated recruits in the class of 2022. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Moore, a Baltimore St. Frances Academy defensive lineman, is ranked 79th nationally by 247Sports. He was named the MVP of the Under Armor game after his two sack performance. Moore was originally committed to Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma, but then? Riley left for USCMoore paid a visit to Michigan and eventually committed. There will be a void in Michigan with edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson heading to the NFL and, more than likely, David Ojabo as well, meaning Moore could get a shot in early playing time. Hutchinson and Ojabo have taken 25 sacks together this season, and Hutchinson set a one-season program record with 14. He walks in the door and he more than belongs at home, he does that, like he’s a junior, like he’s already a senior in college, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said of Moore on the In the Trenches podcast with host Jon Jansen. Great physical gifts, also 3.0 (grade point average) student. Heckuva good boy. We were lucky. That was a great chance that we were there at the end. Couldn’t be happier. Michigan’s class includes quarterbacks Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal, who were both enrolled early. Orji’s mother, Mariam, shared photos of her son at his Michigan dorm on Twitter on Monday. Connor Jones, a 6-7, 285-pound offensive lineman, posted January 1 on Twitter announcing his arrival at UM, referring to his “new home.” The class went heavy on defensive backs, led by Johnson. Everything you want in a corner in terms of height and movement skills, traits, Harbaugh said in the podcast, referring to Johnson. He’s a 99.00 five star and he’s an even better guy. I can’t tell you how much he meant to us and this recruiting class. Everyone in the class wants to have a room with Will. Just a great guy. Will Johnsons really have been the anchor for this whole class. Another early entrant who could see the field this fall is tight end Colston Loveland, a four-star 6-5, 230-pound recruit. He comes right in and looks like he belongs to the juniors on the team and the seniors, Harbaugh told Jansen on the podcast. You can easily see in the frame that he is going to get a 256, 260 type guy who will run very, very well. Early Enrollees Here is the list of early enrollees in Michigan (their names appear in the Michigan directory): Darrius Clemons 6-3, 205 WR Jayden Denegal 6-4, 215, QB Mason Graham 6-4, 295, DL Will Johnson 6-3, 190, CB Connor Jones 6-7, 285, OL Kody Jones 5-11, 175, SA Colston Loveland 6-5, 230, TE Derrick Moore, 6-4, 250 DL Tyler Morris 6-0, 175 WR Olu Oluwatimi, 6-3, 310, OL * Alex Orji 6-2, 226, QBO Myles Pollard 6-2, 185, CB Keon Sabb 6-2, 200, S Amorion Walker 6-4, 175, WR *graduate transfer [email protected] Twitter: @chengelis

