Tennis: Spain shakes off Nadal’s absence to beat Norway at ATP Cup





(AFP) – Veteran Roberto Bautista Agut upset world No. 8 Casper Ruud on Monday (Jan. 3) to give Spain their second consecutive ATP Cup win, a record matched by Hubert Hurkacz’s Poland. Bautista Agut, 33, is the leading singles player for his country in the absence of 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and has stepped up in style. After crushing world No. 17 Cristian Garin on Saturday (January 1) in Sydney, he backed it up with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win over Ruud, the first Norwegian to complete an ATP Tour. title won. “I played very well with very few casual mistakes,” said Bautista Agut in 19th place. “It’s a good start (to the season) and I feel good.” It saw Spain win the draw with an untouchable 2-0 to a dead doubles rubber after Pablo Carreno Busta got off to a quick start when he defeated Norway’s 345th-ranked Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3 in just 69 minutes turned off. Former top-10 star Carreno Busta is now 4-1 in singles in his ATP Cup career, after beating Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo on Saturday. “It’s always important to win the first game. Today I felt more and more comfortable than the first day,” he said. “We have to get the rhythm, we have to get the confidence.” Norway has lost both opening ties in Group A, which also includes 2020 champions Serbia and Chile, who play Monday night. Serbia will be led by Dusan Lajovic in the absence of Novak Djokovic and he will face Garin. In the other night’s clash, Stefanos Tsitsipas’s Greece takes on Diego Schwartzman’s Argentina. The world’s number four, Tsitsipas, withdrew from his top-10 clash with Hurkacz on Saturday. he didn’t want to risk his right elbow after surgery in November. However, he did play doubles that night and is on the list to face Schwartzman in a vital showdown for Greece after losing their opening draw. Argentina is 1-0 after beating Georgia on the first day. Like Spain, Hurkacz also ensured that Poland went 2-0. But the world’s number 9 was forced to dig deep against Georgian Aleksandre Metreveli, who stood just 570, who intervened after Nikoloz Basilashvili withdrew before the match.

