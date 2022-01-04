Pre-med student sees cancer mole on hockey staff during game. It was a dangerous melanoma

SEATTLE (AP) Brian Red Hamilton was moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks couch between periods on Oct. 23 in Seattle when he saw a woman behind the couch pressing her phone against the Plexiglas.

The message on her phone was written in large font and caught the attention of Hamilton, the Canucks’ assistant equipment manager. The message expressed concern from Nadia Popovicis that she believed a mole on the back of Hamilton’s neck had cancer and that he should have it checked.

Seattle Kraken fan Nadia Popovici shows the message she shared with Canuck’s assistant equipment manager Brian “Red” Hamilton on Oct. 23, 2021, while sitting behind the Canucks’ couch. The message expressed Popovici’s concern that she believed a mole on Hamilton’s neck had cancer and that he should have it checked. Ted S. Warren / AP

It turned out she was right.

I felt bad right now because I was walking off the couch and she was holding her phone up to the glass and on the phone the mole on the back of your neck said cancer. And it threw me away, Hamilton recalled Saturday before the Canucks played their second game of the season in Seattle. So I shrugged and continued. My first reaction when I found out was that I felt bad for feeling like I wasn’t really giving her the time of day. I’m excited she knows because she needs to know.

Popovici showed Hamilton a message on her phone expressing her concern. A few days later, doctors removed it and biopsy results showed that there were cancer cells in the mole. Ted S. Warren / AP

The Canucks have posted a letter from Hamiltonon Saturday he told how it all went and expressed his thanks and desire to meet the woman in question. In less than an hour, both the Canucks andSeattle Kraken said 22-year-old Popovicihad been approached after he had worked at a crisis hotline on New Year’s Eve. The pair were able to meet about 90 minutes before the Kraken and Canucks played Saturday night.

The fact that I could look him in the eye and hear what was happening from his perspective, said Popovici, who graduated from the University of Washington and plans to enter medical school next year. Imagine how shocking it is for you to be at work and someone kind of looks at you and says, Hey, maybe you’re going to see a doctor. That’s not what you want to hear. So the fact that I’ve seen him and talked to his relatives who were really affected by dodging a big bullet, that’s so special.

Recognizing the story of what happened midway through the first period to a standing ovation from the crowd, The Kraken announced that both franchises would give Popovici a joint gift of $10,000 to help with her medical school expenses.

Hamilton has been with the Canucks for nearly 20 years, starting with the team in 2002. Amid the chaos that takes place around the bench of an NHL game, Hamilton said he was amazed that Popovici could even notice a mole that he saw. had no idea he existed.

How she saw it baffles me, Hamilton said. It wasn’t very big. I’m wearing a jacket. I wear a radio on the back of my jacket that hacks into it so the cords are there.

Popovici said she has volunteered a lot in hospitals, including a period helping out in an oncology ward.

I saw his and I thought, wow, that’s a perfect example of what a melanoma looks like, Popovici said.

The Seattle game in October was the final stop on the Canucks’ opening road trip. Within days of being back in Vancouver, Hamilton had team doctors look at the mole in question. When they expressed their concern, Hamilton had it removed a few days later and sent off for a biopsy.

The biopsy results came back and showed that there were cancer cells in the mole. A larger area of ​​skin around the mole was then removed to be examined, and Hamilton said that came back negative.

Hamilton was told by his doctors that the cancer in the mole could have become life-threatening within a few years if not addressed.

It was only on the outermost layer of my skin, Hamilton said. It hadn’t penetrated the second layer of my skin and that’s because we caught it so early.

Hamilton said the whole purpose of telling his story and releasing the letter was to give Popovici credit for her efforts to get his attention and write the message.

I understand I’m part of the story, but she needs to know she’s the story, said Hamilton. She is the person who did this. She saved her life. … She needs to know that her efforts were valid and continue.

