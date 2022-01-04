Talbot out indefinitely for Wild with lower body injury





Cam Talbot has been out indefinitely from the Minnesota Wild due to a lower body injury.

The goalkeeper did not return on Saturday for the third period of the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, when he conceded six goals on 28 shots in a 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The Wild is on Thursday with the Boston Bruins. “I don’t know,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said on a timeline on Monday. “[He won’t be practicing] tomorrow, that’s for sure. He’s not going to play in Boston.” Cape Kahkonen, who hasn’t started since a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on December 11, made four saves in relief of Talbot during the Winter Classic and is 4-2-1 averaging 2.67 vs. 0.906 save percentage in eight games (seven starts) this season. Andrew Hammond was recalled to the Iowa taxi squad of the American Hockey League and could be available for the game against the Bruins. The 33-year-old is 6-1-2 with a 2.09 GAA, .919 save percentage and an AHL-leading three shutouts in nine games this season. Hammond, who has not played an NHL game since March 28, 2018, is 27-15-6 with a 2.31 GAA, .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 56 NHL games (49 starts) with the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche . He signed with Minnesota on December 16, 2020 as a free agent. “‘Hammer’ has been on the show, he knows what’s going on,” Evason said. “He knows how to behave and he knows how to stop pucks. The reports are very, very positive. Obviously, that’s why we brought a man like that back to our organization. “It’s a longer situation [for Talbot], we are comfortable going into the Boston game. We are confident that he will get the job done for us.” Kahkonen, who split time with Hammond in Iowa during the 2018-19 season, said the veteran helped him acclimate to the professional game. “You can play with and be around someone who has seen it all on both levels,” Kahkonen said. “He’s going to support you and you’re going to support him. It sure is nice to have him around, [but] Cam is injured, so that’s not good.” The Wild, whose game in Ottawa was postponed on Monday due to concerns over COVID-19, has lost five straight (0-4-1) after an eight-game winning streak. “We spoke to the group today,” said Evason. “There are no excuses. We know where we stand and what we’ve been doing here lately. You have to play hockey. We saw it in our game. I don’t care if we played outside or inside. We you have to find a way to be good if you’re not good at your game. We’ll try to do some stuff here over the next two days.” forward Jordan Greenway entered COVID-19 protocol on Monday and joined defender Jonas Brodin. The Wild are also without a defender Jared Spurgeon (lower body) and forward Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body).

