Adelaide International results, Priscilla Hon, Petra Kvitova, Hon ranking





Australian tennis cannon Priscilla Hon recorded the biggest win of her young career at the Adelaide International, beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Monday 6-7, 7-5, 6-2. The 23-year-old’s victory over Kvitova, an opponent 246 places above her, was the first win over a top-20 player in her career. The almighty dismay is made even more dizzying when you factor in the prize money for the duo’s career, as Hons winnings of $AUD696k pale in comparison to Kvitova’s eye-watering $AUD33m. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > It was a moment of triumph for the world No. 263, who appeared to be utterly in disbelief at what had happened in the two-hour, 19-minute battle at the iconic Memorial Drive Tennis Center. It doesn’t feel real now, Hon said. So happy, I can’t explain how much. I’ve been waiting for this moment. It was a close battle in the opening set as neither player dropped the serve, but Kvitova proved her mettle by taking an early lead in the tie-break and never letting go. MORE COVERAGE Tennis great portends the demise of Barty and the two stars who could usurp her Spain gets away with unreliable move in ATP Cup doubles against Norway Speed ​​demon: Aussie star claims big scalp and makes bold statement < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Priscilla Hon took the biggest win of her career to date. (Photo by Brenton Edwards/AFP) Source: AFP It looked like Czech star Hon would slide off in the second set as she broke the Australian to take a 4-2 lead. However, the Brisbane native stormed back to break Kvitova twice en route to the equalizer by one set apiece. Hon never took her foot off the gas from then on and raced to a 4-0 lead in the final set. Get all the latest tennis news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now!!! < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The win over Kvitova was the first over a top 20 opponent for Hon. (Photo by Brenton Edwards/AFP) Source: AFP Kvitova managed to win back two games, but in the end it was not enough as Hon completed the biggest upset of her young career. The win was made so much sweeter by Hons’ long hiatus last year with a hip injury. I was injured for almost a year, so I was even more pumped to get on tour and focus on what I wanted to do over the years, Hon said. Pretty proud of how I lasted at the end. I worked very hard on that and kept calm. Obviously top players don’t give it to you, so you have to work really hard for it.

