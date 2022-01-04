Jack McBain and Henry Wilder Win Weekly Awards for Hockey East





After their performances in leading Boston College men’s hockey to the Ledyard Bank Classic title on December 30 and 31, Jack McBain and Henry Wilder earned Hockey East’s weekly honors. McBain was named Hockey East Player of the Week for his outburst of four goals, scoring two goals every night during the tournament. The senior striker now has 13 goals in the season. He left Friday night’s game with an undisclosed injury, missed the third period, and at this time there is no update on his status for next week’s game against UConn (Saturday, 4 PM). The #HockeyEast Men’s co-player of the week is Jack McBain from @BChockey, who was named MVP of the Ledyard Classic after powering BC to 2 wins against Mercyhurst and Dartmouth, scoring 2 goals in each game. The senior has now reached career heights in points (24) and goals (13). pic.twitter.com/AhzB5shl50 Hockey East (@hockey_east) January 3, 2022 Henry Wilder was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week for his role in bringing the Eagles down to two wins. Wilder went 2-0 with a save percentage of .947 in the net. Eric Dop, who had started in recent weeks, missed both games and sophomore Wilder stepped up and gave BC exactly what they needed to pick up a trophy and a couple of non-conference wins. The #HockeyEast Goalkeeper of the week gentlemen is Henry Wilder from @BChockey, who was named Top Goalie of the Ledyard Classic, racking up 2 wins while conceding just 3 goals for the entire tournament. He stopped 54 of 57 shots and finished with a save rate of 0.947. pic.twitter.com/lYmgx3nnnK Hockey East (@hockey_east) January 3, 2022 The Eagles are now on 10-5-3 on the year and will return to Hockey East next Saturday.

