Trading Rajon Rondo Helps Los Angeles Lakers Roster Flexibility, Says Coach Frank Vogel

LOS ANGELES — The Lakers valued the flexibility of the squad right now over potential playoff contributions in the future when it came to trading Rajon Rondo, LA coach Frank Vogel said Monday.

LA sent Rondo, a few foreign players and $1.1 million, ESPN sources told Adrian Wojnarowski, as part of a three-team deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks on Monday. Trade landed Rondo with the Cavs; Denzel Valentine, design rights to Brad Newley (54th pick in 2007), LA’s design rights to Wang Zhelin (57th pick in 2016), and Cash to the Knicks (New York later waived Valentine); and returned the New York design rights to Louis Labeyrie (57th pick in 2014) to the Lakers.

With Labeyrie not joining the team, the move opened up a spot on the list for LA, which had the maximum allocation of 15 full-time players, two two-way players, not to mention a handful of players who cycled through the locker room on 10-day hardships as all players are unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Obviously the ability to have flexibility with the roster spot for what we’re putting forward is what’s still unknown, I think Rob [Pelinka] just saw the value in that,” Vogel said of the vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Lakers.



1 Related

As a 16-year veteran, Rondo earned the maximum veteran minimum of nearly $2.6 million. By keeping the roster open, LA could save nearly $4 million in salary plus luxury tax costs. Or LA could fill the spot with a younger veteran who makes less money on a veteran’s minimum contract based on his experience — like seven-year vet Stanley Johnson, whose 10-day hardship contract with LA expired Monday — and still save money from some the team would have paid to keep Rondo.

Vogel said the Lakers are “partners” with all the players on their squad and that he was pleased that Rondo was given a chance to “play more of a role in the rotation”. Vogel said that when Rondo signed a low-season deal to return to the Lakers after spending last season with the Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers, there was an agreement that he wouldn’t play much.

“It would be more of a non-playing role, a third-string point guard role, but to use his IQ and intelligence,” Vogel said. “And that will certainly be missed.”

Rondo, who will wear No. 1 for the Cavs, joins a Cleveland team that recently lost its backup point guard, Ricky Rubio, to a season-ending ACL tear and already played without guard Collin Sexton, who underwent season-end surgery. suffered on his left knee in November.

Rondo, 35, averaged 3.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game for LA this season, appearing in 18 games. The Lakers have only scored 5-13 in the games he played in and the last time he played for LA was on December 23 before going into league health and safety protocols.

The production was far from the impact “Playoff Rondo” had on the Lakers in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, as he averaged 8.9 points on his way to the title on 40% shooting from 3, 6.6 assists on his way to the title. , 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals. .

“Rondo means the world to me,” Vogel said. “He’s one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached. He was an integral part of us winning the championship two years ago, I won my first championship and he will always be a special player and special friend to me. So I wish nothing but the best for him for now and we’ll keep in touch and all.”

The thing is, by the middle of the season and at No. 7 in the Western Conference with a 19-19 record, there may not be a post-season run LA hoped Rondo had unless it steps up to the list. with players who can help it compete now.

“It wasn’t like we wanted to leave Rondo,” Vogel said. “But it’s just one of those front office decisions you have to make to make tough decisions and of course it’s very hard to lose a guy like Rondo.”

Johnson, 25, averaged 6.8 points at 45.8%, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in the five games he played for LA, making three starts. He has been praised for his toughness and dedication to the defensive end as LA has quickly adapted to playing small ball formations almost exclusively, while Anthony Davis is out with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

“As for the future, we still don’t know,” Vogel said. “Rob and Kurt [Rambis] are going to make those decisions as they see fit and all that will happen in the coming days. We hope to still have [Johnson] back for some more games. All those answers will reveal themselves in the coming days.”

Darren Collison’s 10-day contract with the Lakers also expired and he was not with the team on Monday. LA currently has zero players in health and safety protocols.

The next few days are also important when it comes to monitoring Avery Bradley’s contract. The rest of his $2.6 veteran’s minimum deal is fully guaranteed if the Lakers don’t waive him on Friday.

Bradley averages 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game and shoots 40% of 3. He has started in 25 of the 30 games he played for LA after getting an unguaranteed deal signed to return to LA once the Golden State Warriors stopped him during training camp.

“During the periods where we’ve had him in uniform, he’s played extremely well for us,” LeBron James said of Bradley on Sunday. “When he’s on the floor, he just plays on both sides of the floor.”