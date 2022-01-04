Sports
Live Cricket Updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, First Test, Day Four
All the action from day four of the first test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh.
Day three report:
In the 33rd match between the Black Caps and Bangladesh in New Zealand, the classic cricket question “Who will win?” has a new answer.
Victims of 32 consecutive defeats in all formats in New Zealand, Bangladesh have put themselves in the seat on their 33rd attempt, with an outstanding performance on the third day of the first test at Mount Maunganui.
A 158-run partnership between Mominul Haque (88) and Liton Das (86) saw Bangladesh reach 401-6, leading 73 runs with two days to go as the visitors find themselves in uncharted territory in New Zealand located.
Previously, Bangladesh was closest to victory in ODIs, with New Zealand occasionally going to the last few overs or wickets, or forcing them to fight back with a mid-range wave, but never being dominant.
A win in this test would still surprise, with the most likely outcome being a draw. The field has had little to offer the bowlers since day one, and the Black Caps batsmen should be able to steer their team into a more comfortable position when they have to bat on day four.
However, any top order errors could make things dire, while a Black Caps win – they were at $1.06 before the test to do so – now seems unlikely, with a quick flurry of wickets on day four followed by fast runs, a potentially risky statement, and a day five bowling master class.
It is a big question for the Black Caps to get so much done that speculation has to be put aside for now and the applause and attention turned to Bangladesh.
Liton was the standout, aggressively turning the tables on the Black Caps bowlers after getting off to a good start in the first session. After several missed opportunities on day two, Neil Wagner finally cleared Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 78 in the third left of day three, and Trent Boult uprooted Mushfiqur Rahim’s middle stump for 12 to leave Bangladesh 203-4.
Mominul was still in the fold, but he was barely convincing, offering a shot on eight catches and bowls that put all of Kyle Jamieson’s 2.03m within reach to enter, while he was dealt a point later from trailing by Wagner, just for the replay to reveal a no-ball.
It was a close call, and Wagner had a few choice words for the decision, which continued to simmer as Mominul and Liton built their big partnership.
Bangladesh had only added 45 runs in the first session, but the arrival of Liton changed things, as he raced through to 41 from 45 balls and looked stylish and comfortable.
Mominul was the opposite, taking 100 balls to reach 18 and providing a range of half chances. Fortunately for the visitors, his uncontrolled shots crept through empty areas, while some flanks just missed out on outfielders, a common theme in the Bangladesh innings that left the bowlers frustrated.
Mominul was aided, however, by Liton, whose attacking play forced the Black Caps into more defensive fields, allowing the Bangladesh captain to grow in his innings and increase his scoring percentage, with the pair making 87 runs together between lunch and tea.
As the frustration and despair of the Black Caps mounted, their bowling became shorter, with Wagner’s legside tactics being adopted by his fellow sailors as Mominul and Liton passed 50 and retreated on centuries.
However, just as three figures approached, Boult removed them both, trapping Mominul lbw to put an end to 244 balls of striped defiance, before Liton’s first brash shot of the day saw him towards a wide ball outside and gave a lead to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.
Bangladesh still had two solid batsmen in the fold Yasir Ali, who has a first-class average of 50, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, owner of a Test Century and the duo added an unbroken 31 for punches to keep Bangladesh in check and the Black Caps need a huge effort to get back into their usual winning position.
