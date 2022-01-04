Sports
browns vs. Steelers Live Score, Updates, Highlights of NFL ‘Monday Night Football’
The Steelers are slated to host the Browns in a rematch battle to keep hopes of a playoff in Pittsburgh alive.
Although Pittsburgh took a 15-10 win in Cleveland during Week 8, the teams will rematch in their penultimate game of the regular season.
After a 36-10 loss to the Chiefs last week, Pittsburgh will aim for a home win that will keep the Steelers in the playoff chase. However, since the Raiders took a 23-20 win against the Colts on Sunday, Pittsburgh’s chances of making the postseason have fallen even lower to about four percent. according to ESPN.
Not only are the Steelers fighting to stay alive in the playoff race, but veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will most likely also compete in his final home game for the Steelers. While he hasn’t officially confirmed the retirement rumors, he recently shared his thoughts about his future with the NFL.
On the other hand, Baker Mayfield will lead the Browns in a bid to take one last regular season win on the road. After throwing four interceptions last week in Cleveland’s 24-22 loss to the Packers, Mayfield will try to end the Browns’ two-game losing streak.
Running back Nick Chubb dominated Cleveland’s offense last week, leading with 126 rushing yards with one score and 58 receiving yards. He is likely to make several plays against the Steelers defense, enabling 254 passing yards and 127 rushing yards against the Chiefs.
Sporting News follows live score updates and highlights from Browns vs. Steelers on ‘Monday Night Football’. Read below for the full results of the NFL Week 17 game.
browns vs. Steelers Score
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|f
|browns
|0
|0
|7
|–
|–
|Steelers
|0
|10
|3
|–
|–
Live updates from Browns vs. Steelers, Highlights of Monday Night Football
All times East.
10:48 PM:Mayfield throws down an incomplete pass on third, forcing the Browns to kick. After the punter goes out of bounds, the Steelers take over on their own 43.
10:45 PM:Mayfield completes a short pass through the middle to Hooper for 21 yards and gives Cleveland a first on the 46.
Third Quarter: Steelers 13, Browns 7
10:42 PM:Highsmith sacks Mayfield for a 5 yards loss, pushing the Browns back to their own 25.
10:37 PM:Roethlisberger throws an incomplete pass and forces the Steelers to kick. Peoples-Jones returns for 7 yards and gives the Browns a first on the Cleveland30.
10:33 PM: TOUCHDOWN BROWNS.Mayfield completes a pass to Njoku in the end zone for 3 yards and puts the Browns on the board. McLaughlin makes the extra point, but Steelers still lead 13-7.
10:30 PM:Mayfield completes a deep pass to Peoples-Jones for 39 yards, giving the Browns a first on the Pittsburgh 9.
10:27 PM: Clowney fires Roethlisberger for a loss of 8 yards in third, pushing the Steelers back to the 4. Waitman kicks and Peoples-Jones returns for 9 yards to the Pittsburgh 48.
10:23 PM:Colquitt kicks 44 yards to the Pittsburgh 13. McCloud muffles the return and recovers the ball at the 5.
10:20 PM:Chubb runs 7 yards and gets a first down, then runs another 3 yards on the next play.
10:15 PM: FIELDGOAL STEELERS.Boswell makes an attempt from 30 meters that the Steelers lead 13-0 with 8:24 a.m. remaining in the third quarter.
22:12:Roethlisberger completes to McCloud, who rushes 12 yards outside the lines on the 14.
10:08 PM:Harris rushes to 30 yards and gives the Steelers a first at the Cleveland 48.
10:03 PM:Heyward fires Mayfield for a 1 yard loss and the Browns are forced to kick. McCloud returns for 5 yards and positions the Steelers on their own 22.
Rest: Steelers 10, Browns 0
9:48 pm: INTERCEPT BROWNS.Green intercepts a pass from Roethlisberger and returns for 1 yard to finish the first half.
9:42 PM:Colquitt kicks 37 yards and McCloud returns for 10 yards to the Pittsburgh 19.
9:39 PM:Watt fires Mayfield for a 7-yard loss, pushing Cleveland back to the Pittsburgh 46.
9:36 PM:Mayfield connects with Peoples-Jones on a deep pass for 22 yards, giving the Browns a first at the Pittsburgh 47.
9:33 PM:Mayfield completes to Landry for 9 yards and gets a scoop on the Cleveland 32 ahead of the two-minute warning.
9:29 PM: FIELD GOAL STEELERS.Boswell makes a 22-yard attempt to keep the Steelers at the top with 3:02 to the half.
9:25 PM:Roethlisberger connects with McCloud for 9 yards and positions the Steelers on the Cleveland 4.
9:23 PM:Roethlisberger completes to Freiermuth for 12 yards and gets a scoop on the Cleveland 16.
9:20 p.m.: INTERCEPT OF STEELERS.Witherspoon picks up a pass from Mayfield intended for Peoples-Jones. Steelers take over and get a scoop on the Cleveland 43.
9:18 pm:Waitman kicks for 44 yards and Peoples-Jones returns for 9 yards. Cleveland gets a scoop on their own 26.
9:15 pm:Roethlisberger completes a pass to Harris for 13 yards and falls first behind 44.
9:13 PM:Clowney fires Roethlisberger for a 6 yards loss and releases the ball. He recovers and Pittsburgh is pushed back to their own 31.
9:10 PM:Mayfield throws an incomplete pass in third, forcing the Browns to kick again. McCloud returns for 15 yards and gives the Steelers a scoop on their own 37.
9:05 PM: TOUCHDOWN STEELERS.Roethlisberger completes to Johnson in the end zone for 5 yards and puts the Steelers on the board. Pittsburgh leads 7-0 with 10:39 on the half.
8:59 PM:Roethlisberger completes Claypool for 3 yards in third place. An unsportsmanlike punishment against Clowney for throwing Claypool’s shoes gives the Steelers a first at the Cleveland 18.
8:57 PM:Roethlisberger completes to McCloud for 11 yards to give the Steelers a first on the Cleveland 48.
8:55 PM:Colquitt kicks 36 yards and is knocked down at the Pittsburgh 34.
First Quarter: Browns 0, Steelers 0
8:52 PM:Watt fires Mayfield for a loss of 10 yards in third place to finish the first quarter. He now leads the NFL with 18.5 sacks.
8:49 PM:Roethlisberger throws down an incomplete pass on fourth resulting in a turnover. Browns take over from their own 36.
8:45 PM:Watt rushes 1 yard to center and converts, giving the Steelers a first at the Cleveland 41.
8:40 PM:Mayfield throws down an incomplete pass on the third and fourth, forcing a turnover. Pittsburgh takes over from their own 38.
8:37 PM:Chubb breaks free and runs 32 yards before being tackled at the Pittsburgh 41.
8:34 PM:Roethlisberger completes to Harris, who is knocked down by Ward for a 2 yards loss. Steelers punter and the Browns begin their possession on their own 27.
8:31 PM:Harris runs 8 yards and gets a first down at the Pittsburgh 31.
8:28 PM:Mayfield throws an incomplete pass in third and the Browns kick on their opening drive. Steelers will start over from their own 20.
8:23 PM:Mayfield completes a deep pass to Landry for 20 yards and gets a scoop on the Cleveland 45.
8:19 PM:Roethlisberger finishes to Claypool for 8 yards in third, but falls short. Pittsburgh kicks on the opening stage and a facemask penalty against the Steelers gives the Browns a first on their own 27.
8:15 pm:Browns win toss and opt for delay, Steelers start possession from 25.
browns vs. Steelers start time
- Date: Monday January 3rd
- kick off: 8:15 PM EST, 5:15 PM PST
browns vs. Steelers starts at 8:15 PM EST, standard time for Monday Night Football at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
What channel is Browns vs. Steelers today?
- TV channel (national): ESPN
- live stream: ESPN, fuboTV
browns vs. Steelers will air nationally for “Monday Night Football” on Week 17. ESPN will have its regular booth broadcasting this game, featuring Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Lisa Salters stands on the sidelines. It’s ESPN’s last “Monday Night Football” game of the 2021 regular season.
Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the Browns vs. Watch Steelers on DAZN by signing up for a subscription.
Cleveland Browns schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12th
|at Chiefs
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|2
|Sept 19
|vs. Texans
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|3
|Sept 26
|vs. bears
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|4
|October 3
|at Vikings
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|5
|October 10
|at Chargers
|16:05 ET
|CBS
|6
|October 17
|vs cardinals
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|7
|Oct 21
|vs. Broncos
|20:20 ET
|Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video
|8
|Oct 31
|vs. Steelers
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|9
|November 7th
|at Bengals
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|10
|Nov 14
|at patriots
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|11
|November 21st
|vs. lions
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|12
|Nov 28
|at Ravens
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|13
|5th of December
|BYE
|14
|12 December
|vs. Ravens
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|15
|December not yet known
|vs. Raiders
|To be determined
|To be determined
|16
|25th of December
|at Packers
|4:30 PM ET
|Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video
|17
|January 3rd
|at Steelers
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|18
|January 9
|vs. Bengal
|13:00 ET
|CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12th
|at Bills
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|2
|Sept 19
|vs. Raiders
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|3
|Sept 26
|vs. Bengal
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|4
|October 3
|at Packers
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|5
|October 10
|vs. Broncos
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|6
|October 17
|vs. seahawks
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|7
|Oct 24
|BYE
|8
|Oct 31
|at Browns
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|9
|Nov 8
|vs. bears
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|10
|Nov 14
|vs. lions
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|11
|November 21st
|at Chargers
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|12
|Nov 28
|in Bengali
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|13
|5th of December
|vs. Ravens
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|14
|December 9
|at Vikings
|20:20 ET
|Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video
|15
|Dec 19
|vs. Titans
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|16
|December 26
|at Chiefs
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|17
|January 3rd
|vs. browns
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|18
|January 9
|at Ravens
|13:00 ET
|CBS
Monday evening Football schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|Week 1
|Sep 13
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 2
|September 20th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|week 3
|27 Sept
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 4
|4 October
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 5
|11 October
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
|week 6
|Oct 18
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
|week 7
|October 25
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
|week 8
|November 1st
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
|week 9
|Nov 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
|week 10
|Nov 15
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|week 11
|Nov 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
|Week 12
|Nov 29
|Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|December 6
|Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
|Week 14
|Dec 13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 15
|the 20th of December
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16
|December 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
|Week 17
|January 3rd
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
