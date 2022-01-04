Cal Poly Womens Tennis Announces Spring 2022 Schedule





SCHEDULE 2022 SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. Marked by 10 home games, the Cal Poly women’s tennis program released its spring schedule for 2022 on Monday. This year’s schedule includes 24 dates, including 15 non-conference matches and nine conference matches. Cal Poly, having had its best season in a decade, will open the 2022 season by spending the first three weeks on the road. They begin on Friday, January 14 at the Cal Winter Invite that will run through Sunday, January 16. They then travel to Eugene, Oregon for games against Oregon and Gonzaga on January 21 and 22. That will lead to the ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament in which the Mustangs compete at UCLA on January 28 and 29. Cal Poly takes on host Bruins the first day and Washington or Denver the next. The first home game of the year at the Mustang Tennis Complex is on Saturday, February 5 at 1:30 PM against the State of Sacramento. Last season, the Mustangs were dominant at home with 8-1. Their first game of Big West game will be on the road next week on February 11 at UC San Diego. While they’re down there, they’ll also be playing a non-conference road game the next day in San Diego State. They will then have a two game homestand, starting Feb. 20 against UC Davis and then against Fresno State on Feb. 25. They follow that up with a trip to Northern California for games against the University of San Francisco and Pacific March 3 and March 6. Cal Poly then returns home to play six of his next seven games at home, starting with a home double header on March 20 against Seattle University at 9:30 AM and Fresno Pacific at 2:00 PM. match against Santa Clara at Mustang Tennis Complex. After a March 26 roadmatch at CSUN, the Mustangs begin a two-week stint hosting Long Beach State, Hawai’i and UC Riverside. They then play their final road games of the regular season at UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton before hosting UCSB for the final game of the regular season on April 23. The Big West tournament will take place from April 27-30 in San Diego. Cal Poly will continue its success it had in 2021, when the Mustangs finished with an overall record of 14-3, the program’s most wins since 2011. They finished third in the Big West standings during the regular season after 6 -2, their highest finish since 2011. They also made it to the championship game of the Big West Tournament for the first time since 2007, ranking number 62 in the country in the latest ITA poll. The Mustangs return five players from last season, including four who earned All-Big West honors.

