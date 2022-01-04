Hockey fan sees cancer stain on staff’s neck during game

Brian Hamilton (R) had a cancerous tumor removed after Nadia Popovici (L) saw it on him … [+] through the glass as she watches her hockey team play.

A prospective medical student has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship after seeing a cancerous tumor on a staff member’s neck during a hockey game and showing him a message on her phone telling him to see a doctor.

Brian Red Hamilton is the equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks NHL team and was working behind the bench for their game against newly formed Seattle Kraken in October when he noticed a fan trying to get his attention. Kraken fan Nadia Popovici showed him a message on her phone telling him to see a doctor about the mole on his neck as she suspected it could be cancer.

Hamilton, who was concentrating on the game at the time, nodded briefly in confirmation before continuing his work, but later asked the team doctor to look at the mole. The doctor echoed Popovicis’ concerns, and Hamilton quickly made an appointment to have the mole removed and analyzed.

When the results came back, Hamilton was told he had type 2 malignant melanoma, but because the mole was caught early enough, all the cancer was removed and he was cancer-free.

On Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks posted a message to Twitter of Hamilton trying to find the fan he attributes with saving his life.

Popovici was found quickly thanks to a social media storm, and the timing was perfect, as the Canucks were scheduled to face her team that evening against the Kraken in Seattle, a game she had already attended. Popovici and Hamilton were able to meet during the match, with Hamilton thanking her for her persistence in trying to get his attention and for warning him of the cancerous birthmark.

Seattle Kraken fan Nadia Popovici (left) meets Brian Hamilton, the equipment manager for the … [+] Vancouver Canucks, for a game between the two teams on New Year’s Day.

Popovici is an aspiring medical student and learned about skin cancer while volunteering at an oncology center, according to The Seattle Times. During a commercial break at the game on Saturday, it was announced that both hockey teams had come together to award Popovici a $10,000 scholarship towards her tuition.

Nadia has had such an impact on Red Hamilton, and her actions have touched many people at both the Kraken and Canucks organizations, said Katie Townsend, Vice President of Communications for the Seattle Kraken. We wanted to show our gratitude and respect with a small gesture to help kick off her college career, so we got together to donate her $10,000. She had both the knowledge and the courage to speak up and we’re proud to be part of the Kraken community, Townsend added.

Hamiltons cancer was removed before it could spread and will not require further treatment, but according to a Seattle doctor, more people are being diagnosed with more advanced forms of the disease.

We’re seeing some melanoma patients being diagnosed later than usual because the pandemic has led to a delay in evaluation, said Sylvia Lee, MD, a medical oncologist at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance’s melanoma clinic. With melanoma (and other cancers), the chances of a cure are greater if we catch it early, added Lee, also an associate professor at the Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington.

If you, or someone you know, has a mole, how do you know if it’s harmless or worrisome to be examined by a doctor?

We actually have a great system called the A, B, C, D, Es of melanoma to help people determine whether to alert their doctor about a mole, Lee said.

The A, B, C, D, Es of Melanoma

A= asymmetry of a place,

B=edge is irregular rather than smooth

C= color is unusually dark or multi-colored (darker than the rest of the moles, or has, for example, blue, black, or mottled pigmentation),

d= diameter (the mole is bigger than the head of a pencil eraser),

E= evolution (the mole changes in characteristics, such as growing, changing color, itching, growing up, bleeding and not healing).

Evolution is most concerning, but having one of the A, B, C, D, Es should prompt a person to show the lesion to their doctor as soon as possible because you want to catch it early, Lee said.

During the ongoing pandemic, many people have put off seeing their doctor about health issues they may not care about, but Lee is urging people to get any moles examined and says a face-to-face visit may not always be necessary .

Phone cameras can produce great pictures, so even during the pandemic, when patients are trying to stay at home, they can make a telehealth appointment with their doctor and email a picture under good lighting, ideally with a ruler on the picture to get a sense of scale, if they’re concerned about coming into the clinic, Lee said.

Most melanomas can only be treated by surgical removal, but if left too long, they can spread deeper into the skin or other parts of the body, requiring more intensive treatment.

The longer a melanoma stays on a person’s skin, the more time it has to spread to nearby lymph nodes and then to distant areas in the body, at which point we can no longer remove it and completely heal it through surgery. We still have excellent treatments for melanoma after it has spread, but our best chance of curing it is to catch it early before it spreads, Lee said.