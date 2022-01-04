Plrin, the new ambitions of Argantel club table tennis – Plrin













Silence is rare in the table tennis room of the Robert-Moy complex. It’s only done for one week a year, with even free slots not qualifying. It was between December 27 and January 2, after a Christmas tournament and very busy training days during the first week of the school holidays. From this Monday, it will be the return of the members’ tables and the launch of the reflection for the steering committee, with a view to phase 2 of the interclubs, which starts on January 22. Goal? Build teams to achieve new goals. Not so easy. Two holders and holders Small slap dil ​​in the retro. At the end of Stage 1, the table tennis club saw two of its teams reach the next level: the national team in N3 and a regional team in R3, for a second stage pyramid with two N3s, two R1s, two R3s, a PR, a D1 and two D2. We aimed for four climbs. Getting two is good, in a phase marked by injuries that forced us to strip teams to fill in the gaps. Fortunately, we have a good club spirit here, without team or individual egos. On the contrary, the players involved were happy that they could play at national or national level and have won matches there, assure the chairman and trainer, Eugne Le Goux and Clment Marengue. The National 2 in the spotlight Today, in a perfect world, the Plrinais club would strive for a rise and maintenance for its N3 teams, and two other joinings behind it. But we are so dependent on the return of the wounded, they continue. And also the composition of the other teams, following the draw of the groups. For our N3 there seems to be a very strong hen and another difficult to read. In which pool we place which team, we determine at the last minute, with full knowledge of our own workforce. in supplement

AC table tennis Plrin: five players in national criteria

In addition to preparing for the rest of the 2021-2022 team championship, the Argantel club is closely following the development of its individual players. Within the federal criterion, five licensees from Plrinas to Ceyrat, in Puy-de-Dme, were called up at the end of January to contest the third and final round at the national level. During the second round, not only did Martin Bourget and Nathan Le Louarn maintain this level, but Tristan Lvque, Julie Morin and Elaia Mlou-Labeyrie (two of the club’s five women) took their place.

