Cricket Australia considers moving Big Bash League to Melbourne hub amid rising COVID-19 cases





Fears are running high in the BBL as multiple COVID-19 outbreaks leave a Melbourne hub and are considered a serious option to continue the tournament. Most important points: Twelve Melbourne Stars players have contracted COVID-19

Twelve Melbourne Stars players have contracted COVID-19 Victorian club cricket players have been called upon to help them team up for their last two matches

Victorian club cricket players have been called upon to help them team up for their last two matches An announcement about the future of this season can be made as soon as today In an unprecedented crisis for the BBL, Cricket Australia is trying to figure out how to finish the season and also keep players and staff safe. An announcement about the future of this season could be made as early as today. Twelve Melbourne Stars players have contracted COVID-19, forcing the stars to call up Victorian club cricketers to team up for their last two matches. Star all-rounder Hilton Cartwright admitted it was hard to forget the coronavirus situation and prepare for Monday night’s clash with the Melbourne Renegades. The former Australian Test player had talks with the Stars welfare staff after lead-off batters Joe Clarke and Tom Rogers were forced out of the Melbourne derby at the MCG. Weapons players like Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile were already in isolation due to COVID-19. “I’ve never felt so vulnerable to a virus in all my life and I never realized how much it would affect my mental state,” Cartwright said. “I’ve always had a breakdown, and this is exactly how I feel about my day-to-day work. “Myself and my wife are actually locked in our room, not sure if we should take the elevator in case someone caught in there [COVID-19]. “It’s constantly on your mind and then you have to walk out and perform [on] one of the most crowded stages. “I struggled with that all day, but when it was about 4 pm I just tried to focus on the game. Jamie Mitchell’s Tour From Hell Jamie Mitchell was a cricketer on the rise in the 1980s. But ever since he came home from a tour of India and Sri Lanka, broken in body and mind by his experiences, Mitchell has been looking for answers to what happened. read more “But I don’t see things getting any worse than they already are, because the guys are supposed to come out of their isolation in the coming days.” Renegade’s speedy Kane Richardson felt sorry for what the Stars had to endure. “If we were in that position with 12 guys I don’t know how we would put a team in the park so hats off to them, but it doesn’t feel quite right,” said Richardson. “As players, we are all a bit insecure at the moment, and we are doing our best not to catch the virus, but if we do, we don’t know what it is. “It would just be nice to know [if the hub is going to happen], clearly there is. “I think everyone would know that’s a good thing if it keeps the competition going.” MONKEY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-04/bbl-melbourne-hub-cricket-australia-covid-19/100737222 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos