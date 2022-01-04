Two tennis legends predict difficult 2022 for Emma Raducanu





Two legends of the game have predicted a difficult season for Emma Raducanu as she strives to build on that astonishing victory at September’s US Open. Nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova offered predictions for 2022, suggesting that Raducanus colleagues now know how she plays and what to focus on, while 1980s doubles giant Pam Shriver doubted whether Raducanu could finish the year in the top 20 of the world. world would end. Inexperience is the key word here. As Navratilova noted in an interview published by the Womens Tennis Association website, this year is going to be tough for her. Players have seen her, they know what to do against her. But above all, she just needs matches. She is the biggest wildcard for me. Because she clearly has the ability to play great tennis. Can she replicate it consistently enough? Navratilova added. Eight WTA tournaments in her life? That’s half a season. Id go to Wimbledon with 10, 12 matches under my belt. It will be so much to deal with physically, play more matches, but everyone will be chasing her, that’s the thing that will look good on their resume. Navratilova also questioned the decision to part with Andrew Richardson so soon, the mild-mannered coach who worked with Raducanu during the US Open victory, but then left. In November, Raducanu signed a new coach in the form of Germany’s Torben Beltz, who had previously spent much of his career working with 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

