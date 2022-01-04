Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger gets wish, ends potential final game at Heinz Field with win

PITTSBURGH — Minutes before what would likely be his last game at Heinz Field began, Ben Roethlisberger faced the Cleveland Browns captains alone at the Pittsburgh Steelers midfield logo on Monday night.

Fellow Steelers captains Cam Heyward and Derek Watt would normally flank the quarterback on the walk to the toss, but the pair cut short and let their quarterback carry on without them.

When Roethlisberger realized what was going on, he turned and motioned for them to come with him, but the pair held back. Roethlisberger continued until he found himself alone in midfield for possibly the last toss at Heinz Field of his 18-year career.

It was the kind of understated gesture befitting the veteran, who previously said he preferred Monday night’s winning over pomp in his likely farewell to his home field.

The Steelers then granted Roethlisberger’s greatest wish with a 26-14 win against the Browns.

“I’m just so thankful for these fans and this place. There’s no place like this,” Roethlisberger said tearfully during a post-game interview with ESPN.

The Steelers’ offensive plan revolved around Roethlisberger’s arm, and the quarterback attempted 34 passes in the first half — the second most in a first half in his NFL career, including playoffs. Still, the 39-year-old threw just 96 yards in the first half, becoming the first player in the past 40 years to have at least 30 passes and under 100 yards at halftime.

He finished his last game with 24 for 46 tries for 123 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

“It’s funny, because probably not the way you wanted it, except for the win,” said Roethlisberger. “And that’s all that really matters. And that’s the story of my career: not always pretty, but we’ll find a way.”

In the first half, the Steelers fell back to pass 35 of 49 offensive moves for a 71% designed pass rate. Until Monday night, they hadn’t won a game this season when at least 70% of their plays were designed passes. The Steelers are now 2-7 this season when Roethlisberger has at least 40 pass attempts. The only other win came against Seattle in Week 6.

As he has all season, Roethlisberger showed flashes of his vintage play, such as a fake pump on a pass that Ray-Ray McCloud found for a 9-yard win over center in the red zone. He led a scoring drive in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown pitch to Diontae Johnson, ending the Steelers’ five-game streak with scoreless first halves.

But he also had an interception — his 210th career interception, equaling Terry Bradshaw for most in franchise history — and was fired twice. His 2.82 yards per first half attempt was also the lowest for a quarterback in a first half this season. He averaged 1.4 air yards per completion in the first half.

But as much as the Steelers focused on Roethlisberger’s arm during his farewell game, in running back Najee Harris showed a glimpse of the future with a career of 188 yards on 28 carries, setting a new franchise record for rookie rushing yards with 1,172.

It also marked his third game of 100-yard rushing, the second most by a Steelers rookie, after Franco Harris’ seven in 1972. He finished the game with a 37-yard touchdown run—his longest rush of the season—with less than a minute to play. He also had 135 rush yards on contact Monday night, the most by any player this season and the most by a Steeler in the past 10 seasons.

TJ Watt, another key piece of the Steelers’ future, was also instrumental on Monday night with a career high four sacks, taking him to 21.5 sacks this season while breaking Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 22, established in 2001, approaching. team, the Steelers fired Mayfield nine times Monday night.

Roethlisberger stuck to his usual pregame routine Monday night, only entering the field for final warm-ups until 46 minutes before kick-off. He hugged Thomas Tull, Steelers’ minority shareholder, who ran a full front-page ad in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Monday to thank the quarterback after he ran out. Tull also wore a black Roethlisberger jersey.

Early in the pre-game warmup, Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II thanked Roethlisberger for an “amazing 18 years,” on the video board, but beyond that, the Steelers went light on tribute to the quarterback. During the fourth quarter of “Renegade”, no additional Roethlisberger moments were added to the highlight reel.

But as expected, Roethlisberger was the last player to be announced individually, and he sprinted out of the tunnel to a loud ovation from the 63,624 fans at Heinz Field, who burst into a “Let’s go Ben” chant after his introduction. The chant echoed through the stadium throughout the game as the fans, armed with farewell signs, bid their franchise quarterback farewell.

With a minute to go and Roethlisberger on the sidelines, the crowd chanted, “Thank you, Ben,” as the quarterback hugged teammates on the sidelines. Then Tre Norwood intercepted Mayfield with 10 seconds to go, allowing Roethlisberger to take the field one last time in victory formation at Heinz Field.