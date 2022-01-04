Ashes cricket: Australia announce team for Sydney Test, including Scott Boland





Captain Pat Cummins has revealed why a potential rookie was turned down and who will replace Travis Head for the next Ashes Test.

Australia has made one change to the team that beat England in Melbourne for the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG. Travis Head – who was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 – has been replaced by Usman Khawaja. Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free. Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson are both still not 100 percent fit, so Scott Boland retains his spot in the starting XI alongside fellow fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. There have been calls for a second spinner to bleed into dead rubber by giving a baggy green to leggie Mitchell Swepson, who has been on the brink of a Test call for years. But selectors chose not to pair the Queenslander with Nathan Lyon on an SCG pitch that – despite its reputation over the years – is no longer considered a tweaker’s paradise. Several pundits were eager to see Swepson in action as the series has already ended 3-0 and the Aussies are playing a stack of Tests this year in the subcontinent where a second spinner will be a necessity. Some argued that the wrist spinner should play in Sydney to help him in Test cricket and give him some experience before touring Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India, while others argued that Australia should simply pick its best XI for the remaining two Ashes Tests. Cummins unveiled the team for Sydney to reporters on Tuesday morning, saying Swepson missed it because the SCG wicket is not suitable for two slow bowlers to play. Meanwhile, Boland maintains his place after taking a stunning 6/7 in the second innings on his MCG debut last month. There have been suggestions – including from Australian legend Ricky Ponting – that the Victorian would be sidelined despite his Melbourne miracle if Hazlewood and Richardson were fit, but selectors are taking a cautious approach with the two pacesetters. Hazlewood has not played since the series opener in Brisbane due to a side injury, while Richardson, who played in Adelaide by taking five wickets in the second innings on his long-awaited return to the Test arena, is being eased after a few years at the sideline due to injury. Khawaja lost to Head in a shootout for the vacant number 5 position at the start of the series, but was an obvious replacement, as he was part of the Test squad as reserve batter all summer. While he has spent most of his 44-test career as No. 3 and opener, the southpaw has recently batted at No. 4 for Queensland, so he has mid-range experience. Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland Read related topics: MelbourneSydney

