Corridor Cross Checks: A look at the past week in hockey

RoughRiders forward Andy Moore searches for a pass during RoughRiders’ home game against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS – The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are on the shelf. It remains to be seen for how long.

The U.S. Hockey League team had postponed road games in Green Bay on Saturday night and in Dubuque on Sunday due to an outbreak of COVID-19. They will be rescheduled at a later date.

The RoughRiders returned to the ice for practice on December 26 after taking a week off for the holidays. They played at home on December 27, beating Dubuque with a late goal from Travis Shoudy, 5-4.

Two nights later, the Riders gave up five unanswered goals in the second and third periods to lose 7-2 to Des Moines.

Coach Mark Carlson said just before the season started in October that the entire team was on full COVID vaccination, so these appear to be breakthrough cases.

Cedar Rapids has a long road trip to Youngstown this weekend, with games on Friday and Saturday nights. The team usually leaves for Ohio the day before a game, so it will be interesting to see how many players and coaches will be available and if the weekend games go ahead as planned.

Sources said the RoughRiders have experienced a few positive cases.

Andy Moore had a goal and assist in each of the CRs games last week. The 20-year-old forward is a Northeastern University commitment.

The RoughRiders are 12-12-1 for 25 positions. That puts them in fifth place with Youngstown and Green Bay in the Eastern Conference with eight teams. They have four games in hand against Madison in fourth place, leading them by five points in the standings.

THE HEARTLANDERS

Five games in eight days is a handful. A very large handful.

That was Iowas immediately after the holidays.

The Heartlanders started at home on December 26 with a 6-5 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks. Two days later, they passed Kansas City 3-2.

Two nights later, Iowa lost at home to the Tulsa Oilers, 5-2. Then it was time to catch the bus, with the Heartlanders heading to Fort Wayne for a game two nights later which they lost 1-0.

Finally, it was game Sunday in Indianapolis that the Heartlanders lost 4-1 to the Indy Fuel. Did you get all that?

The rotating roster continues, with Jack Berry and Connor Kaczperski now the team’s goalkeepers, with Hunter Jones and Trevin Kozlowski assigned to the higher-level Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Both Berry and Kaczperski spent the last time this season in the lower Southern Professional Hockey League: Berry with the Peoria Rivermen and Kaczperski the Vermillion County Bobcats. Berry played college hockey in Wisconsin and Kaczperski in Denver.

Iowa also lost forward Yuki Miura to an injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future. Miura was a promising freshman pro with six goals and five assists in 11 games.

Miura fell hard into the end boards after making a rush in the December 29 game against Tulsa, sustaining cuts and bleeding to his liver and kidneys.

THIS WEEK

RoughRiders’ tentative schedule is above. The Heartlanders also have a long trip to Rapid City, SD, to play the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Rush are affiliated with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes and have a 13-13-2-2 record for 30 positions, third in the Mountain Division among seven teams. Iowa is 9-16-3-1, their 22 points in the standings placing them seventh of seventh teams in the Central Division.

