Sports
Corridor Cross Checks: A look at the past week in hockey
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Suspended, Iowa Heartlanders Play Five Games In Eight Days
RoughRiders forward Andy Moore searches for a pass during RoughRiders’ home game against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS – The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are on the shelf. It remains to be seen for how long.
The U.S. Hockey League team had postponed road games in Green Bay on Saturday night and in Dubuque on Sunday due to an outbreak of COVID-19. They will be rescheduled at a later date.
The RoughRiders returned to the ice for practice on December 26 after taking a week off for the holidays. They played at home on December 27, beating Dubuque with a late goal from Travis Shoudy, 5-4.
Two nights later, the Riders gave up five unanswered goals in the second and third periods to lose 7-2 to Des Moines.
Coach Mark Carlson said just before the season started in October that the entire team was on full COVID vaccination, so these appear to be breakthrough cases.
Cedar Rapids has a long road trip to Youngstown this weekend, with games on Friday and Saturday nights. The team usually leaves for Ohio the day before a game, so it will be interesting to see how many players and coaches will be available and if the weekend games go ahead as planned.
Sources said the RoughRiders have experienced a few positive cases.
Andy Moore had a goal and assist in each of the CRs games last week. The 20-year-old forward is a Northeastern University commitment.
The RoughRiders are 12-12-1 for 25 positions. That puts them in fifth place with Youngstown and Green Bay in the Eastern Conference with eight teams. They have four games in hand against Madison in fourth place, leading them by five points in the standings.
THE HEARTLANDERS
Five games in eight days is a handful. A very large handful.
That was Iowas immediately after the holidays.
The Heartlanders started at home on December 26 with a 6-5 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks. Two days later, they passed Kansas City 3-2.
Two nights later, Iowa lost at home to the Tulsa Oilers, 5-2. Then it was time to catch the bus, with the Heartlanders heading to Fort Wayne for a game two nights later which they lost 1-0.
Finally, it was game Sunday in Indianapolis that the Heartlanders lost 4-1 to the Indy Fuel. Did you get all that?
The rotating roster continues, with Jack Berry and Connor Kaczperski now the team’s goalkeepers, with Hunter Jones and Trevin Kozlowski assigned to the higher-level Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
Both Berry and Kaczperski spent the last time this season in the lower Southern Professional Hockey League: Berry with the Peoria Rivermen and Kaczperski the Vermillion County Bobcats. Berry played college hockey in Wisconsin and Kaczperski in Denver.
Iowa also lost forward Yuki Miura to an injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future. Miura was a promising freshman pro with six goals and five assists in 11 games.
Miura fell hard into the end boards after making a rush in the December 29 game against Tulsa, sustaining cuts and bleeding to his liver and kidneys.
THIS WEEK
RoughRiders’ tentative schedule is above. The Heartlanders also have a long trip to Rapid City, SD, to play the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Rush are affiliated with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes and have a 13-13-2-2 record for 30 positions, third in the Mountain Division among seven teams. Iowa is 9-16-3-1, their 22 points in the standings placing them seventh of seventh teams in the Central Division.
Comments: (319)-398-8258, [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.thegazette.com/minor-league-sports/corridor-cross-checks-a-look-at-last-week-in-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]