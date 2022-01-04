Table tennis on the mend after difficult road back | Sport





A LONG-LASTING battle for leadership had made table tennis headlines long before the COVID-19 epidemic hit. It was resolved after the virus began to ravage the island, and when it was over, Jamaica Table Tennis Association’s new president, Andrew Lue, had a full work menu for him and his team. The first service was to get the Dutch Championship back on the table after an absence in 2020. Lue became the sport’s top executive in February 2021 when the haunted former president, Godfrey Lothian, finally left. The focus was on restarting the sport at the Nationals. In the end, the association’s bid for approval to host the event was granted, but with strict protocols. No spectators were allowed and all players and officials had to pass COVID-19 testing before their participation could be approved. “Luckily,” Lue recalled. “The SDF intervened and sponsored the tests.” One of the champions when the event finally took place in August was Simon Tomlinson, who captured his fifth national men’s singles title. A year earlier, Tomlinson and his training partner, Kane Watson, had returned to Jamaica after a sojourn in Europe, just before travel regulations were tightened. Those trials made Tomlinson’s win over veteran Peter Moo Young even sweeter. “Yes,” Tomlinson confirmed. “This was definitely one of the hardest to win after everything that’s happened in the world, but I mean, as athletes, we train ourselves to persevere and get through the tough moments, so I’m really happy to win, especially under all these conditions. One of Tomlinson’s young protégés, Solesha Young, won the women’s singles. For Lue, the fight was worth the fight. “Most gratifying was seeing the performance of the junior athletes, outstanding performances for now five-time champion Simon Tomlinson and three-time crown winner Solesha Young,” he said. The Nationals left Lue optimistic about the future. “I realized there are a lot of challenges, but there’s a lot of good will for table tennis, and with that in mind I think there’s nothing we can’t achieve if we focus on it,” he concluded. No other official tournaments were played in Jamaica before 2021, but Jamaica did put together a team for the Pan-American Youth Games in September, but with limited preparation the results were modest. In addition, 11-year-old Kiara White participated in the Hopes program organized by the International Table Tennis Federation. “Unfortunately, because of COVID, it was not possible for us to travel this year, so we had to take online classes,” recalls her coach Richard Davidson. The year ended well for table tennis as Tsenaye Lewis, the national under-15 champion, won two titles at a tournament in Florida, Dec. 10-12. Lewis took the under 1350 and 1150 points judging sections, winning 22 of the 29 games she played at the Carmel Barrau Open, hosted by the Broward Table Tennis Club. She came third in the under-1800 category. [email protected]

