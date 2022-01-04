Steelers Mike Tomlin Sets NFL Record With 15 Consecutive No-Losing Seasons To Begin His Coaching Career

“The standard is the standard” is Mike Tomlin’s most popular saying. Under Tomlin, the standard in Pittsburgh was to be consistently in position to compete for a Super Bowl title. The Steelers’ ability to uphold the standard under Tomlin helped the Pittsburgh coach make NFL history.

Thanks to their 26-14 Week 17 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, Tomlin secured his NFL record for the 15th consecutive non-losing season to begin his coaching career as the Steelers improved to 8-7-1 with one game left. . The record was previously held by the late Marty Schottenheimer during his 1984-97 time with the Browns and Chiefs.

Tomlin, the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl (36), also led the Steelers to two AFC titles, seven AFC North division titles and nine playoffs. Earlier this season, Tomlin became the 20th coach to win 150 games in his career. Tomlin, 49, took just 232 games to rack up 150 wins, making him the fourth fastest coach to reach that milestone.

“I’m just grateful for the standards set by those who have gone before me,” Tomlin told the Bears after his 150th win in Week 9. “We’re all here. That standard is inspiring to us. It inspires us, it challenges us. I’m just grateful to be a part of this thing that the Pittsburgh Steelers are. I do my job to keep the standard high .”

While many of the faces have changed, the Steelers still enjoy success under Tomlin and his largely effective leadership style. This season, despite several personnel changes, the Steelers remain in the hunt to make the playoffs under Tomlin for the 10th time.

“He’s just so commander,” Steelers linebacker TJ Watt said of Tomlin during a recent conversation with Bryant McFadden on the “All Things Covered” podcast. “When he walks into a room, everyone shuts up. His ‘Good evening.’ That deep voice, just very commanding. You want to run through a wall after every meeting, just like he dictates the whole conference room the plan. “This is how we going to do it. These are the guys we have to attack, etc.” It’s like, man, this guy really knows what he’s doing. He believes in all of us, no matter the circumstances. Just a man I like to play for.”