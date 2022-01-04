2021 brings more battle for regional cricket, JCA stuck in the mud | Sport

THE YEAR 2021 was again dominated by the novel coronavirus, impacting the sporting world, and cricket was no exception, with the phrases bio-safe bubble, isolation and quarantine constantly heard as teams frantically tried to escape their overcrowded and hectic International. fulfill Cricket Council tour schedule.

The West Indies Test side started the year well with a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in that country in February, and many believed the year would be a turning point for the region in the game’s long format.

But not for the first time when we talked about West Indian cricket, success did not lead to success. A 0-0 home draw to Sri Lanka in March was followed by a demoralizing 2-0 series defeat, again in the Caribbean, against South Africa in June. Then in August there was a draw with Pakistan in a hard-fought series.

The regional side would then end the year with an emphatic 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka to see the West Indies win three Test matches, lose four and draw two.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite not only led his troops on the field, but he also led at center with the bat, delivering a team-leading 675 runs in 10 games, spanning a century and four half-centuries in 2021.

Young Barbados lefthander Kyle Mayers also showed glimpses of his immense talent, scoring 636 runs, including an unbeaten double century on his debut against Bangladesh.

Jamaican Nkrumah Bonner was the only other West Indian to score more than 500 test runs in the calendar year, with 577 runs in nine games. Kemar Roach led all bowlers with 27 wickets, while Jason Holder had 22 and Rahkeem Cornwall 21.

The regional side played one ODI less than in 2021 Test matches, with four wins and five losses. Three of those victories came in March when the home side swept Sri Lanka aside, but the Windies lost 3-0 to Bangladesh earlier this year and 2-1 to Australia in July.

Shai Hope was dominant with the bat all along in 2021, scoring 310 ODI runs, including a century and two half-centuries. Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo were the only other two batsmen to hit triple digits for the Windies in 2021.

BRIGHT SPARK

A bright spark for the West Indies in the 50-over format in 2021 was the emergence of left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who scored 14 wickets in nine appearances for the Men in Maroon.

The shortest format for the regional squad was by far the most disappointing as the former champions were touted for demonstrating their dominance in what was a World Cup year.

The controversy over the selection of veteran players such as Chris Gayle and Ravi Rampaul for the World Cup squad in September was just the beginning of trouble for the regional squad, which had just nine wins and 13 losses in T20Is last year.

A dismal ICC World T20 campaign marked the end of the side’s dominance in recent years, with the Windies taking just one win at the World Cup.

Troubles off the field marred the course of events when Gayle fell out with former great Curtly Ambrose, who spoke openly about not including the self-proclaimed Universe Boss on the World Cup squad. There was also widespread condemnation over the omission of former Captain Jason Holder.

Administratively, West Indies cricket president Ricky Skerrit came under the slightest pressure to hold on to his post before a challenge from Guyanese director Anand Sanasie and Barbadian Calvin Hope was cut in April.

While Skerritt’s second stint at the helm was marred by poor on-field performances for the men’s team, the same cannot be said for the women, who continue to show improvements under coach Courtney Walsh.

A 3-2 ODI series win over Pakistan was followed by a 4-1 defeat to South Africa, then the ladies finished the ODI season with a 3-0 win over Pakistan before heading to Harare for the ICC World Cup qualifiers , which was eventually called off after one round due to the coronavirus outbreak in Africa.

The women did well in T20Is, beating Pakistan 3-0 before drawing 1-1 with South Africa.

Those team achievements came as individuals enjoyed personal milestones.

For example, Stafanie Taylor went past 5,000 ODI runs and Anisa Mohammed was the world’s leading bowler in One-Day Internationals in 2021, taking 20 wickets in 12 matches. Hayley Matthews had a great year for the West Indies Women as she ranked in the Top 10 bowlers and batters in One-Day Internationals.

The all-rounder rounded out an outstanding campaign with ICC’s Women’s Player-of-the-Month award for November.

Although there was no regional four-day cricket in 2021, the CWI managed to complete the Super 50 Cup in Antigua, with Trinidad and Tobago securing their 13th title after the win over Guyana in late February.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have also secured their first Caribbean Premier League T20 title after beating the St. Lucia Kings in a final ball thriller at Warner Park last September.

Locally, re-elected Wilford ‘Billy’ Heaven and the Jamaica Cricket Association were still unable to set up stumps for any of their national competitions, even when the Social Development Commission managed to host its annual Community T20 tournament, which was held in November culminated with Fairfield of Manchester coming out on top after a win at Clarendon’s Racecourse in the final.

[email protected]