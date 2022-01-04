Virginia Tech Hokies Athletics, Changes Are Coming Because – Football is King

Where is Virginia Tech Athletics and Football in particular headed?

Oh yeah! It’s finally 2022. A new year brings some big changes for the athletics department and some big changes for the football program. The first tranche of the large multi-tens of millions of dollars for the monetary campaign is about to be delivered to Whit Babcock. No doubt a large percentage of that will go to the football program, although a major renovation of Cassell Coliseum is also due to begin soon. We won’t talk much about the aesthetics of the proposed changes to Cassell. Well, no more than to complain that the urban high-rise look is hardly classic, and while not brutalist concrete box-esque hardly gives a really appealing update to the now-old Cassell Coliseum.

The monetary changes in the football program are being counted on to push the capital investment in the program out of the ACC basement. No one is fooling anyone right now. When your football program is funded in the bottom half of a basketball conference, you have some serious flaws that need to be made up for if you want to be more than a mid-sized program with a high level of artificial confidence. It looks like Whit Babcock is working to fix that, but since everyone else is doing the same, it’s unlikely the scaling changes will make much of a difference. Systems are dynamic, not static, and any program in the ACC that wants to be relevant to football will push more money into those organizations.

Possible administrative changes

Because of the financial influence alone, the head football coach is often the muscle behind the loose organization of coaches in the department. Much is never said about the reality of competition between sports for scarce dollars for facilities, technical staff and scholarships. Athletic Directors pick and choose who gets what and how much; but there is undoubtedly some serious competition for those funds across the athletics department. Active competition for increased funding is undoubtedly fierce.

Virginia Tech does not participate fully in the ACC, we have no hockey team, no field hockey team, no men’s lacrosse team, and no gymnastics. Football and men’s basketball dominate the income and donation stream. While the current configuration of the department will not change much, there will certainly be major changes in administration and the balance between programs. The COVID seasons have negatively impacted the bottom line and the support staff has been cut beyond the level of pain. Watch to see Whit trying to get some of that back, but understand that the funds will still be relatively small due to the coaching change in the football program.

As for key support staff, those positions will be posted on Hokie Sports and we expect there will be some turnover. Some positions are football related and funded. The head coach has a lot to say about it, but most administrative staff report to the Athletic Director, not the head coach. It will be interesting to see what changes and what stays intact.

Where is the King Sport going?

Football is king in almost every program with a team in that sport. The revenue stream from that sport is critical to many other programs, so the Athletic Director will be relatively cautious about bolstering the program for funds and staff.

The beginning of 2022 presents us all in Hokie Nation with a series of challenges as a floundering football program will have more negative consequences than football. We all understand the massive change that is underway with the hiring of Brent Pry and the massive loss of staff at the end of 2021; or we? Let’s take a look at some of the issues that crop up, and some of the challenges we’ll face as a fanbase with serious tweaks to the football program itself.

To keep this readable, break it down into separate articles that cover each topic of the changes and what we could realistically expect. In the first article, take a good look at the obvious debate going on about the quality of the rent and the public relations situation. The second look closely at the player personnel issue to see, not what we have lost, but who we need. In that third, and final article, you tackle the thorniest and most difficult part of this transition; namely Hokie Nation and what we need to do to make this transition and rebuilding better for everyone.

We still have a soft alarm for men’s and women’s basketball in the men’s team, so we need to pay some attention to that. The women are blazing and deserve better coverage, so we’ll be going there, and often. Later on, softball and baseball got off to a good start. We will cover both sports.

Please remember to read and comment as we begin explaining the football program restart issues.

Until then (soon),