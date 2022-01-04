Palmer Lake Set For Outdoor Foundation Hockey Game Between Lewis-Palmer And Cheyenne Mountain





PALMER LAKE The reasoning behind playing Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain in a basic hockey game this weekend is quite simple. The teams want to gather their communities around their teams. That’s the point of athletics. But this particular base game will have a bit of an old-fashioned feel to it. It will take these kids back to the origins of ice hockey and back to how they may have enjoyed the game as kids. Crews have spent months preparing Palmer Lake for a grassroots pond hockey game between the two schools. LP coach Scott Bradley, a 1995 Air Academy graduate and former Air Force Academy player under Frank Serratore, has prepared an ice shelf to hold two teams and a handful of officials for a fight on the pond. We started this effort about three months ago, Bradley said. We partnered with the City of Palmer Lake, with Mayor (Bill) Bass and his team and they have been huge supporters from the start to hold a high school hockey game on Palmer Lake to bring the community together, that was the vision . Actually implementing the vision, that’s the next part. That execution will take place on Tuesday evening at 06:05 as the teams go out on the ice. Since the game is played on an unregulated rink, it must be a base game, meaning it doesn’t count in terms of official leaderboards and RPI, but Lewis-Palmer can request access and use the game as a fundraiser. It’s a base game and acts as a fundraiser for our teams, much like a self-funded District 38 team, Bradley said. We got as many people as possible to get out and watch an outdoor hockey game under the lights on a cold, but not frigid night. The warm winter weather has made the idea of ​​an outdoor game a bit tricky. But the work Bradley and his team put in to build a solid ice base on Palmer Lake will last through Tuesday’s game. Still, he won’t take any chances when it comes to player safety. From each team there are immediately six players on the ice, along with a few officials. Bradley lays the base of the ice at a good four to five inches and even with warmer temperatures expected during the day Monday and Tuesday, the base will be strong enough to hold the entire game. The teams will still take extra precautions to ensure safety, such as keeping the benches away from the surface and on the bank of the pond to minimize weight and foot traffic. The game will consist of two 25-minute intermission periods and will be conducted according to the rules of pond hockey. An example is that it has a smaller (lower) net and penalties will result in the offending team’s goalkeeper being removed from the ice, creating a 5-on-5 situation, but with an open net. Also, the player who commits the penalty will not be allowed on the ice. The look and feel of the game will be different from a traditional high school hockey game, but the aim of the game is very much in line with high school athletic values. Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain hope to promote their teams and games to their respective communities in a fun and different way.

