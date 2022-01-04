Tennis-Rusty Osaka defeats Cornet in error-ridden comeback





MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was rusty when she returned to action for the first time in four months on Tuesday, but still advanced to the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set tournament with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over Alize Cornet. Osaka, who last played competitively when she lost to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the US Open in September, showed much of her signature strength but often lacked accuracy during the Australian Open warm-up. The Japanese player struggled with her first serve as she committed 57 unforced errors, including eight doubles, when she eventually defeated the former world No. 11. “I feel like I probably made a lot of casual mistakes today, but I kind of expected that because it’s the first game,” Osaka said. “I was really nervous, so I’m just glad I was able to hold my serve in the last game.” The match was the first since Osaka announced she would retire from tennis indefinitely after her loss to Fernandez at Flushing Meadows. That decision ended a season in which she also withdrew from the French Open due to mental health issues and missed Wimbledon during a mid-season break. Playing on the same Rod Laver Arena pitch where she won two Australian Open titles, the former world number one looked relaxed in the opening set in front of a small crowd. “I really love playing here,” Osaka said. “I love New York, but this might be my favorite Slam, so it feels really good to be back here all the time. It feels really nice to play in front of people.” The 24-year-old lost three break points in the fifth game, but made up two games later to take the opener. After an early break in the second set, Osaka appeared to be heading for a comfortable victory, but Cornet tied the score with the loss of four consecutive games. Osaka, the world No. 13, regained her balance early in the third set and won the first three games before closing the match. In the men’s ATP 250 event at the same venue, former world number one Andy Murray suffered a setback in his preparation for the Australian Open when Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis defeated the Briton 6-3 5-7 6-3 in the round of 32. “To beat him is great, I’m very happy. I enjoyed every point in the game,” said the world number 76, Bagnis. Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist, is ranked 134th in the world after being laid off due to hip surgery, and has accepted a wildcard into the main draw of the first major of the year, which begins January 17. (Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Rutherford)



