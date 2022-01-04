Pistons vs. Bucks – Game Recap – January 3, 2022

MILWAUKEE — The Detroit Pistons held the NBA’s worst record. The Milwaukee Bucks were the defending NBA champions.

That didn’t matter Monday night, as Saddiq Bey scored 34 career points to lift Detroit to a 115-106 win, breaking the six-game Bucks streak.

Growing up in this league isn’t easy, but this is an excellent step for us to take, said Pistons coach Dwane Casey.

It also enabled them to step out of the Eastern Conference basement.

The Pistons’ triumph improved their record to 7-28 and put them ahead of the Orlando Magic, which now has the worst win rate in the NBA.

Milwaukee had won 12 consecutive regular season games with the Pistons by an average margin of 16.7 points before Monday. That streak did not include the Bucks four-game sweep of Detroit in a 2019 first-round playoff series.

That streak came to an end, though the Bucks’ top three players, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, were all available. This was just the third time the Bucks have lost all season when they had all three of those players in the starting lineup.

They did a great job of just moving the ball, finding the open man, knocking down shots and not letting us gain momentum, Antetokounmpo said. They played well. They played really well.

Milwaukee tried to clear a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes. But after Holiday’s three-pointer narrowed the margin to five with 47.1 seconds left, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham set back from his own miss with 27.8 seconds left.

The Bucks would threaten no more.

My teammates trust me with the ball at the end of the game after missing so many games, said Cunningham, who hadn’t played since Dec. 21 due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. I appreciate them for that. I’m glad I got to make the play.

Josh Jackson, Trey Lyles, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee and Rodney McGruder were also back from protocols. Jackson had 24 points, Cunningham scored 19 and Lyles added 11.

I thought I might be a little out of breath, but I didn’t get as tired as I expected, Jackson said.

Hamidou Diallo added 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Holiday scored 29. Bobby Portis had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Middleton added 10 points.

Detroit was 18 of 43 and Milwaukee shot only 11 of 46 on 3-point attempts.

This is a big win for us, a breath of fresh air for sure, said Cunningham. Everyone can cool down a bit and just play their game now, not think so much. When you lose, all those other things are reinforced, all the problems you have and whatever. If you can find ways to win, stick together through tough games, and pull in a win, you can handle everything else a lot easier.

Pistons: This is the second time in a week that Bey has set a career high in scoring. He had 32 against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. …Jackson’s 24 points were a season high. … Cory Joseph and Isaiah Stewart were unavailable due to competition protocols.

Bucks: Middleton returned after missing out on a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday for personal reasons. … Luke Kornet signed a 10-day contract with the Bucks under the NBA hardship allowance. The 7-foot-2 center played two games with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a 10-day contract earlier this season and also played 10 games for the NBA G Leagues Maine Celtics. Jordan Nwora was unavailable for two nights due to protocols after scoring 23 points and shooting 5 of 7 from a 3 point range. Reserve forwards Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Semi Ojeleye were not available due to competition protocols

Pistons: Visit Charlotte Hornets on Wednesdays. The Pistons have lost their last 13 encounters with the Hornets.

Bucks: Host of the Toronto Raptors on Wednesdays. The Bucks lost 97-93 in Toronto on Dec. 2.

