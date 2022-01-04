SA v IND: Think KL will get the formula to play test cricket, Ashwin thinks





Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian-born spin, thinks stand-in captain KL Rahul will be given the formula to play in Test cricket. He added that Rahul had found the solution to what he needed to respond within Test cricket, which works for him. After making a crucial 123 in the first innings at Centurion, Rahul made a gritty fifty in India’s first innings total of 202 in the second Test at the Wanderers. “I think KL is getting some sort of formula for playing test cricket. There is no formula for success when it comes to playing test cricket. Teams are analyzing, there is a lot more footage available and a lot more technical reviews and outages that happen in today’s world. Test cricket is about responding to different kinds of questions that come your way,” Ashwin said during the virtual press conference. “KL has found that solution that he thought he should respond to and it’s working for him. He’s one of those players who has the game, we all know he has the game and the raw material. It’s how you get out there. jumps, keep answering these constant questions being thrown at you. So, very happy with the way he hits, looks very confident in the fold and coming from England he looked good,” added Ashwin. After Rahul, Ashwin was the second highest points scorer for India with his 46 counter-attack cameo, which included hitting six boundaries. He attributed the knock to his efforts to play shots with freedom, with some help from batting coach Vikram Rathour. “Somewhere in between for a couple of years, trying to get really good technically or whatever it is trying to build on scores. I think I kind of lost my flow in terms of getting good positions in the crease. Even before that, I’ve always hit a good clip. There’s been no conscious effort to go out and keep playing those shots. If it’s there, it’s there.” “For me, I get to those positions where I can play some of those shots that some of the specialist batters might not be able to play. But this freedom has brought me success in the past. But it’s still about choosing the right and also to get the flow of my hands right which I think I could get back to a bit for Australia Vikram Rathour has been really helpful in having that communication and also trying to sort those things in the nets .” Ashwin drove and batted sharply, presented the full face of the bat and even played a straight bat clip through the middle of the wicket. In a busy time on the cre’se, he didn’t care much for his strike. “There was no attempt to go at such a stroke rate. The moment I went in and the moment I got a straight ball I hit the ground and then got one I hit the top of Lungi Ngidi hit through the offside. I trusted the balls there myself and reacted to it, there was no attempt to start playing with that hitting speed.” He was happy that his planning went well and contributed to the total of India. “Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t, that’s the beauty of playing the game. I also thought that in order to get the hang of the field, they initially started with the short ball again. Whenever I get to play a short ball starting, it kind of gets me going. So I had game plans, glad it all worked out and it’s also about building one and trying to be more productive for the team.” -IANS no / bsk (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

