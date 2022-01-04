Browns, Mayfield Embarrassed On Monday Night Football With Listless Offensive Performance – Cleveland Browns Blog





The Cleveland Browns go out whimpering. A day after being mathematically eliminated from the playoff battle, the Browns offensively delivered a sluggish performance in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland’s attack was already struggling to get into Heinz Field. On Monday Night Football, it was a total embarrassment. Baker Mayfield failed to complete a pass on 10 consecutive first-half pitches in the first half, the NFL’s longest run of unfinish since 2019, when Sam Darnold of the Jets infamously claimed he “saw ghosts” on Monday NightFootball. Mayfield also became the first quarterback since 2017 to be fired at least five times and got five passes in the same game. • Into the legacy of Big Ben Steelers

• Are Browns-Mayfield split?

• Bills find new ways to win

• Saints defense saves season again

• Broncos complain about December slide Mayfield finished 16 of 38 passing and took nine sacks. He also threw two interceptions. This season, Mayfield has physically taken its toll, most notably the torn labrum he sustained in Week 2. But his performance in Pittsburgh showed just how much a hit has demanded the confidence of the former No. 1 overall pick this season as well. After throwing four interceptions in last weekend’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, his future as a Cleveland starting quarterback is starting to look tenuous at best. However, Mayfield got little help from coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive game plan, with Pro Bowl not getting back on Nick Chubb for most of the night. Instead, Chubb only had four carries in the first half. Meanwhile, game after game, Mayfield took another beating from TJ Watt and Pittsburgh’s relentless pass rush. Mayfield did throw two touchdown passes. But the second came with 1:10 to play. And the Steelers recovered Cleveland’s onside kick attempt before adding another touchdown of their own. The loss dropped the Browns to 7-9, marking their 20th losing season in 23 seasons since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999. Baker Mayfield and the Browns’ attack failed to get anything going in Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar “Today was extremely frustrating, of course, knowing that we were (already) eliminated for the playoffs,” Mayfield said. “There have been many ups and downs” [this season]. Do I believe I could play better? Absolute. Do I believe there are positions in which, as a foul, we could have been placed that are better? Absolute. There are so many critiques all year round. If it weren’t for that, we wouldn’t be here at 7-9.” Biggest hole in the game plan: Where was Chubb? Even when the attack turned into disaster, Chubb often wore an orange jacket on the sidelines next to Stefanski, who reiterated at halftime that Chubb was uninjured. As Peyton Manning noted on the ManningCast broadcast, “Anytime Chubb isn’t next to Baker, nothing good happens.” Perhaps the Browns were protecting Chubb for the future, as their playoff hopes had already been piqued. But Chubb’s delay didn’t mean Stefanski had to suspend the running game altogether. Describe the game in two words: Offensive violation. The Browns have had some terrible feats offensively over the past 20 years, but this one has to top that. Bold prediction for next week: Case Keenum will get the start as a quarterback, giving Mayfield an early jump this offseason in rehab for his injured left shoulder — a Cleveland off season that will be dominated by speculation about which direction the front office at the quarterback will head.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/blog/cleveland-browns/post/_/id/28970/browns-mayfield-embarrassed-on-monday-night-football-with-listless-offensive-performance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos