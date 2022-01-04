Conard knocks out SCW in boys hockey – We-Ha

Conard boys hockey hosted the Southington-Coginchaug-Westbrook co-op in West Hartford on Monday night.

By Paul Palmer

The Conards boys’ hockey team returned to its winning ways on Monday night with a workman-like 3-0 home win over Southington-Coginchaug-Westbrook at Veterans Ice Rink in West Hartford.

Both squads came in after shutout losses and the Blue Knights hadn’t scored a goal in the season.

The receiving Chieftains would score the first goal of the game, just under six minutes into the first period. Senior center Jack Wenz snapped off a wrist shot from just inside the left circle that defeated SCW goalkeeper Max Scirocco. Nolan Trent and Nick Paolitto grabbed the assists on goal.

Trent and Wenz were back at it about four and a half minutes later, but Scirocco was up to the task and stopped Wenz.

SCW found their stride in the late part of the first period, starting with Colin Paradis firing a low, hard slapshot from the blue line that averted Conard goalkeeper Graydon Selstad. Moments later, it was Tom Czarkosky who was the first of the season and game to bid for the Blue Knights, but again Selstad withstood the effort.

The opening quarter was marked by some good, clean hits from both clubs. SCWs Noah Wilk and Austin Pszczolkowski were especially strong along the blue line, using their size and strength to stop Conards’ efforts.

In the second period, the Chieftains put things aside with a dominant period starting with a goal just 31 seconds into the game. Once again it was Wenz who found a loose puck in front of the goal and deposited it for the 2-0 lead.

The second period was just like the first, with both teams getting their chances on the net and both teams absorbing and dishing out big hits. Just over halfway through the period, a terrifying moment came when SCW’s Michael Fusciello collided with Paolitto as the Conard defender cleared the puck from his zone. The force of the impact sent Fusciello backwards onto the ice where the back of his helmet hit the ice hard. He would be helped off the ice and undergo concussion protocols, and did not return to the game.

Sciroccos’ play kept his team in the game as he made several big saves in the middle period. After three big saves, perhaps his best chance had come when Jack Hodgson made a strong backhand-forehand move to gain room for the net before releasing his shot. But Scirocco was able to block the shot away and keep it a 2-goal play.

However, with just 44 seconds left in the period, senior left winger Sam Heller scored a scramble from the left side of the net to give it a 3-0 Conard lead.

The second period was Conard’s best of the game. They played strong possession, created good scoring opportunities and got good goalkeeping play from Selstad where necessary. In the final 20 minutes neither team managed to get the puck under control with any regularity. Both spent time dumping and chasing, with each team having the occasional chance at goal.

With 1:45 left in the game, SCW had their best chance of finally getting on the scoreboard when Conards James Robinson was called up for a cross-check of a scrum around the boards. After calling a timeout, the Blue Knights pulled Sciorcco in favor of another attacker and a 6-to-4 advantage. The move paid off almost immediately when a loose puck slid past an attacking stick in front of an open net. Wenz nearly scored his third goal, but a diving, sliding effort from a defender pushed the puck into the corner as Wenz was about to deposit it into the empty net.

Conard goes to 2-2-1 this season, while Southington-Cognchaug-Westbrook drops to 0-3 during the first season as co-op.

