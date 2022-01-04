



PORTLAND, Oregon. Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young scored an NBA season-best 56 points in a 136-131 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Young shot 17-for-26 from the field, 7-for-12 from 3 points and 15-for-15 from the line for his career-high total, adding 14 assists. His 56-point play overshadowed Kevin Durant’s 51-point performance for the Nets in Detroit on December 12. Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Boston’s Jaylen Brown have played 50 points this season. Young became the first player to have more than 50 points and more than 14 assists in a game since James Harden with the Houston Rockets on December 31, 2016. “I don’t care other than the fact that we lost, so it sucks that I’ve had nights like this at a loss because at the end of the day, that’s all that matters to me,” said Young. “I wish we would have won.” Young also scored or assisted on 86 points, earning him the most equalizing goal in a career of his career and the third most earned in the past 25 seasons (Harden). Young previously scored 86 points in a four-extra game against the Bulls in 2019, when he had 49 points and 16 assists. Anfernee Simons had 43 points high in his career to help the Portland Trail Blazers finish a four-game loss streak. Simons had nine three-pointers in his career, the most for a Portland player this season. After missing Portland’s final game, Simons started instead of All-Star Damian Lillard, who was out due to injury management. “This is all him, honestly,” Simons said afterwards about his grandfather, who died on Sunday. “I give him all the credit, I have dedicated this entire match to him.” Atlanta coach Nate McMillan entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Saturday. But six Hawks players were available to return from pre-game protocols against the Blazers, including Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright. Five Hawks, including Bogdan Bogdanovic, remain in the protocols. At one point, Atlanta ran out of 12 players in the league. “We’re just trying to fight through it and weather the storm,” Young said. “Last year we were 14-20 at this point, so we’ve made progress; we’re 16-20. But we have to find a way. We have to find a way to turn it back like last year, and I think we can I think when we have guys back and guys get back into their rhythm, we’ll turn it around.” The Associated Press contributed to this story.

