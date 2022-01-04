Changes in the coaching of football assistants at Notre Dame coming before 2022





SOUTH BEND Changes in Notre Dame’s football coaching staff begin to sink in in the days following Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl loss to the state of Oklahoma in Arizona. According to published reports, coach Del Alexander and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn will not be returning next season. It is further reported that Brian Mason, Cincinnati’s special teams coordinator, will join the staff of Irish head coach Marcus Freeman to fill the same vacancy left vacant by Brian Polian. who left ahead of the bowling match to join former NDhead coach Brian Kelly at LSU. Freeman also has yet to replace himself as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Drowning:Ready for the new year and a new era Lake:What now after another big loss of a bowl? Also on Monday afternoon, former Ohio State and NFL linebacker James Laurinaitis announced on his Columbus, Ohio radio show “Bishop & Laurinaitis” that he would begin his coaching career at Notre Dame. Laurinaitis played with the St. Louis Rams from 2009-15 and with the New Orleans Saints in 2016. He recorded nearly 900 tackles and 16.5 sacks before transitioning to a broadcasting career with the Big Ten Network in 2017 as a college football analyst. Defensive teammates with Freeman in Ohio State, Laurinaitis, did not specify what role he will have on Freeman’s staff, but it is expected to be an analyst role. “I’ve been toying with the idea of ​​coaching for a few years now and have tried it locally (in Columbus) a few times here, and for whatever reason, situations just didn’t come up,” said Laurinaitis. “With your best friend getting a job as a head coach, it’s a pretty unique situation and a great opportunity to go out there and get started in the profession and get started.” Notre Dame has not yet confirmed any of the possible departures or arrivals. Alexander has been the coach of Irishwide receivers since 2017, but has come under scrutiny after a few releases, including four-star CJ Williams, following Kelly’s move to the SEC. Kevin Austin, the team’s primary recipient in 2021, also announced that he would not return in 2022 to continue the NFL draw. Quinn, meanwhile, has been Notre Dame’s offensive line coach since 2018 and has been on the program since 2015 as an offensive analyst, assistant strength and conditioning coach, and senior offensive analyst. Mason has been a member of the Cincinnati coaching staff since 2017 and has served as the Special Teams Coordinator since 2018. with the Bearcats before Freeman left for South Bend after the 2020 season.

