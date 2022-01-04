Andy Murray slumps against opening defeat in Melbourne Summer Series | Tennis





Andy Murray had a frustrating start to the new year when he was defeated in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Series by world number 76, Facundo Bagnis. The 34-year-old produced an error-ridden display when he fell 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 from Bagnis, leaving him plenty of work to do for this month’s Australian Open. Murray had hoped for a competitive start in 2022 after reaching the final of an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December, where he was defeated by Andrey Rublev. But those hopes largely evaporated in a disappointing display, with the Scot smashing his racket against his bench midway through the deciding set in frustration. Bagnis, who has never made it past the third round of a grand slam tournament, took the first set, but Murray responded well with a dominant second place. Murray, however, suffered from a poor pitch and a terrible second serve percentage that allowed Bagnis to take the crucial break in the fifth game of the final set before serving to win the match. Murray has accepted a wild card to the Australian Open two years after indicating that his Melbourne appearance would likely be his last due to an impending hip surgery. There was a much more positive return in Melbourne for Naomi Osaka, who said her main goal for 2022 is to feel like she’s having fun on the pitch after her opening win at the Melbourne Summer Set. She played her first game in four months, beating Alize Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open warm-up tournament. The four-time Grand Slam winner, the reigning Australian Open champion, took a hiatus from playing after losing to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of September’s US Open. Quoted on the WTA website after the win over Cornet, Osaka said: I only have one main goal this year and it has nothing to do with results and things like that. For me, I just want to feel like I’m having fun every time I step out on the pitch. I can walk off the field knowing that even if I lost, I did my best. I also have a goal in the press room that I will never cry again, so hopefully that will work in my favor. I’m the type of person who cared a little too much about the results and the rankings and things like that and I just need to find a way to enjoy the game again. Because that’s why I played in the first place. After her win at the Australian Open last year, Osaka withdrew from the French Open on mental health grounds after being threatened with eviction for refusing to perform media duties, then missed Wimbledon. The 24-year-old burst into tears in Cincinnati in August during what was her first press conference since the withdrawal from the French Open. Osaka represented Japan at the Tokyo Olympics in July, losing to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round, before exiting the US Open at the same stage in September.

