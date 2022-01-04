US Olympic women’s hockey team, full of Boston connections, heading for Beijing with a clean slate





One of the highlights of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang was the gold medal match in women’s hockey, when the United States prevailed over Canada. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s sixth-round goal of the shootout gave the Americans their first gold medal since 1998, with plenty of heartbreak in between, settling for three silvers and a bronze from 2002 to 2014. It was striker Hilary Knight’s first gold in three attempts. Knight, 32, is back for her fourth trip to the Olympics, which begin next month in Beijing. For Knight and the rest of the veterans (15 of the 23 members have Olympic experience), the approach will be the same.

I think every time you enter a tournament, you have to earn the right to put yourself in a position to earn a medal, and I don’t think that has changed over the years, regardless of whether we have four years ago or 20 years ago, Ridder said. You still need to enter a tournament with a clean slate and work your way through the tournament to put yourself in a position to succeed and win the final game of the season. Knight is one of several players with local connections on the team, having played professionally in Boston for five seasons after playing in Wisconsin. Kendall Coyne Schofield won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2016 while playing at Northeastern and is making her third trip to the Olympics. Both Knight and Coyne Schofield took part in a conference call on Monday after this year’s roster was announced over the weekend and Coyne Schofield made it back to Boston on time. I enjoyed my time at Northeastern University. I miss it every day. They were some of the best years of my life, said Coyne Schofield. Still keep in touch with my coach, follow the Northeast team a lot. It was amazing. I know the Beanpot will continue if it was overseas so I’ll be sure to tune in and I’ll look for the Huskies from a distance. Defenders Cayla Barnes and Megan Keller, as well as 2015 Kazmaier Award winner Alex Carpenter, played for Boston College, making their second appearance at the Olympics. Also on the team this year is Coyne Schofield’s college teammate, Hayley Scamurra, who is making her Olympic debut alongside Boston University striker Jesse Compher, as is defenseman Caroline Harvey of Salem, NH, the team’s youngest player at 19 years old. age. All took part in a residency program that began in Minnesota in October, and as they make their way to Beijing, they are facing adjustments due to the spread of COVID and the Omicron variant. Exhibitions against Canada had to be canceled while the team instead continued to practice for a short break. We’ve had pretty strict COVID protocols during our residency all along, and now that that was within our 30 days of departure to Beijing, we’ve definitely stepped it up, said CEO Katie Million. Our players and staff have done a great job of maintaining safety in our team and keeping COVID at bay. Were just really thankful they were there. Were so close to the finish. The team is coached by Joel Johnson, who replaced Bob Corkum in April 2021 after serving as an assistant since the 2018-19 season. The United States opens the Olympic competition against Finland in group game on February 3. The puck drop is set at 9:10 PM local time and 8:10 AM EST. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

