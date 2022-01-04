Lukaku, Pogba, Van Dijk, Grealish: the record purchase of every Premier League club

Romelu Lukaku has been in the headlines lately for all the wrong reasons.

Chelsea’s record tally upset many fans after he conducted an interview praising former club Inter Milan.

Lukaku suggested that his first choice was always to stay at Inter, and that his move to Chelsea was because the Italians had their hands forced by the financial situation at the club.

Things didn’t look good for the most expensive asset in the club’s history and he was quickly sent to the fringes of the squad for their clash with Liverpool.

So, in light of recent events and with the start of the transfer window in January, we thought we would try to get the record signing of every Eredivisie club.

Taking into account the amount of money spent and the impact the individual has had on their club, we’ve ranked 20 of the most expensive stars from ‘Game-changer’ to ‘Total Flop’.





Ranking of all record purchases from each Premier League club

Total Flop

This is never the category a footballer wants to be in, but Nicolas Pepe and Sebastian Haller cannot hide.

Pepe arrived amid a flurry of fanfare but simply failed to perform for Arsenal, especially given his massive £72million price tag.





Haller has since reached great heights at Ajax, but his days at West Ham are better forgotten.

Nicholas Pepe, Sebastian Haller.

Did not succeed

This particular group of players has had enough flashes of brilliance to avoid a spot on the lowest rung, but the truth is they just haven’t done enough since they were signed.

Paul Pogba lurched from one bad performance to another with brief flashes of the sublime in between.





Christian Benteke has occasionally shown his prowess for Palace, while Tanguy Ndombele hasn’t quite reached his ties for Tottenham yet.

Paul Pogba, Christian Benteke, Tanguy Ndombele.

Lots to prove

The most populous group on our list is a bunch of guys who still have a chance to justify their hefty price tags, despite the rough starts some have endured.

Joelinton has shown encouraging signs of late, while Lukaku could still build a successful career at Stamford Bridge if he keeps his head down and does his word on the pitch.





Emi Buendia, Fabio Silva, Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, Joelinton, Christos Tzolis, Ben Gibson

Tidy things up

Now we get to the categories where executives and sports directors sit back and proudly show off their shiny new toys.

While this group of stars may not have set the world on fire just yet, they have certainly made a huge difference to their various clubs.

Richarlison, Enock Mwepu, Ismaila Sarr, Rodrigo, Kristoffer Ajer.

worth every penny

This is where the mega money price tags start to look like bargains.

Danny Ings, who now works for Aston Villa, proved to be a talisman for Southampton as he helped himself to 46 goals.

Youri Tielemans, meanwhile, added some much-needed backbone and thrust to Leicester’s midfield and is regularly linked with a move with the Foxes.

Danny Ings, Youri Tielemans.





game changer



Table for one, please?

Virgil van Dijk’s arrival at Liverpool raised many eyebrows, but the Dutch titan has done more than enough to see those eyebrows fall firmly back into place.

Van Dijk revolutionized Liverpool’s rear, coming within seven votes of winning the Ballon d’Or.



