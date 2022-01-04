Bengals still looking to rest Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase for playoffs





ALL OFF D: The entire defense stood out with a brilliant second half. You won’t see many halves where Mahomes is held to pass 50 yards or Tyreek Hill only gets 40 yards in the same game tight end Travis Kelce only gets 25. It was Anarumo’s masterpiece and can serve as a template to stop the Chiefs: Have Mahomes deliver it. Kansas City dented Bengal’s fifth-ranked run defense at 155 yards at 6.7 yards per pop. As Anarumo described it, you have to give up something to get something. The last time Kelce and Hill played together, they were over 300 yards together. The Bengals didn’t give them 70. “The overall plan was to prevent 10, Tyreek Hill, from going off the field with explosives and also Kelce, and that’s what we did at the end of the day,” Anarumo said. “Tyreek Hill had six for 40 and a lung of 17 and Kelce was five for only 25 and a lung of eight. If you can do that you have to live with the other guys. We knew we would bleed a little bit in the run game, but it’s kind of like we used to play when we played Tom Brady, every time they turn to deliver it, it’s one less pitch for a guy like Brady or in this case a guy like Mahomes. are great players.” BIG EFFORTS: Chidobe Awuzie was everywhere, showing the NFL why he is their No. 1 cornerback. According to Pro Football Focus, he held Hill to just 10 yards on two catches on Hill’s three goals and allowed just 31 yards on the seven catches he covered. Four players worked on Kelce’s five catches. Bell, cornerbacks Eli Apple and Tre Flowers and linebacker Markus Bailey. Kelce’s longest catch was eight yards and Flowers gave up his three-yard touchdown. But Flowers, a safety-like cornerback who joined the Bengals in October, played well on 21 percent of snaps. In the Chiefs’ second half opening series, he drove the ball from Kelce at the end of a possible catch over the middle to set up a third and nine, the Bengals forced a punt. “I was proud of Tre. He comes in and he has a big order covering these guys,” said Anarumo of Flowers, himself a big order at 6-3. “The way he competed, sure. The only game that’s huge is it’s 2nd and 9th and he knocks the ball out of Kelce to take us to third. Just little things like that. If not, then it’s that’s a first and they’re moving the chains. He came in and did everything we asked.” Awuzie, whose injured foot may have been helped when he missed the Dec. 19 game in Denver, is picking up where he left off. “I think he shows his overall game in so many ways,” said Anarumo. “He had some tackles (Sunday), was tight in coverage, as always. I think he felt a little better with the foot. So when you add all that up, a lot of guys played well. Chido had one of his better games yesterday for sure.”

