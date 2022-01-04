Why AU is the best destination for Caleb Williams





The rumors turned out to be true and former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is officially on the NCAA transfer portal. The #2 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class had a breakthrough season with the Sooners, but announced today that he is weighing all his options after just a year in Norman. One of those options should be Auburn football. While the true freshman stated that returning to Oklahoma would certainly be an option, he is actively interested in speaking with other programs and finding the best fit for himself after former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley abruptly left the program earlier this year. left. Williams led the Sooners to a 5-2 starter record after taking over from Spencer Rattler in the Red River Showdown in early October and was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Award and the Davey O’Brien Award. Pete Thamel reported on Twitter that Williams’ father had told Yahoo Sports that his son has not yet chosen a destination, but the most important thing for their family is to prepare Caleb to become an NFL quarterback: Carl Williams, Caleb Williams’ father, says: @YahooSports that the family has followed the NCAA process, his son has “sorted out” “no destination”. He is wide open. Williams stressed that preparing his son to become an NFL quarterback will be the most important factor. — Piet Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2022 Carl Williams: “Professional development. We want Caleb to be ready to play when he turns pro. You go to university to prepare for your career. His chosen career path is professional football. We want him to be prepared when that time comes.” — Piet Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2022 Enter Auburn’s new Offensive Coordinator, Austin Davis, who began his collegiate career as a walk-on and eventually played and coached in the NFL. With the Tigers bringing in someone who can interact with Caleb Williams personally and aid in a successful professional career, the Plains would be the perfect landing spot for the most recent quarterback to enter the transfer portal.

