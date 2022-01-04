Novak Djokovic WILL play at Australian Open despite Covid rules excluding unvaccinated players





Novak Djokovic has finally finished the guard game, announcing that he is going to Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title. The nine-time champion posted a photo of himself at an airport on Tuesday morning and stated that he has received a medical exemption from the Covid vaccination and will make the long journey south. He was recently photographed in Marbella practicing, despite withdrawing from the ATP Cup competition in Sydney this week. “I spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones during intermission and today I am going Down Under with a waiver clearance. On to 2022 !!’ he said on Instagram. The organizers of the Australian Open say the medical waiver was granted through a “rigorous review process” following the guidelines of the country’s Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI). Novak Djokovic is set to play in this year’s Australian Open after receiving a medical exemption (Picture: Tennis star heading to Melbourne to compete in the tournament) The number 1 in the Serbian world has packed his bags and will participate in the tournament on January 17th WHY IS DJOKOVIC EXEMPTED? The Australian Department of Health says medical waivers are granted if the person has an ‘acute serious medical condition’. According to the guidelines, these conditions can be: – Inflammatory heart disease in the past three months – Undergoing major surgery or hospitalization for a serious illness – A Covid-19 diagnosis which means no vaccinations for six months – Any serious effect of any past Covid-19 vaccine (Note: Djokovic has not confirmed whether or not he was stung) – If the vaccine poses a risk to yourself or others during the vaccination process – Underlying developmental or psychological disorders Australian Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino said last month that medical exemptions are ‘no loophole’. “Medical exemptions are just that,” he said. “It’s not a loophole for privileged tennis players. “They’re medical exemptions in exceptional circumstances — if you have acute medical conditions.” The waiver process is conducted independently of Tennis Australia and involves two separate medical panels from government health authorities. The guidelines for obtaining a waiver require an ‘acute serious medical condition’ in the individual. Government health authorities would also review applications without knowing who submitted them. Djokovic is known for his free choice of opinion about the vaccine and has previously expressed his skepticism. A small number of other players who have successfully applied for clearance are known to already be in Australia, but he is obviously the main focus of what is already proving to be a controversial issue. What reception awaits him is uncertain, both with the public and with his fellow players. Melbourne is the most closed off city in the world and is currently seeing skyrocketing cases of the Omicron variant. After an initially slow uptake, about 85-90 percent of tennis players have now been vaccinated. They may not all be happy at the prospect of sharing a locker room with someone who has refused to do the same. The Australian Open tournament kicks off on January 17 and the ATP has announced that 95 of the top 100 men’s players have been vaccinated. In December, Tennis Australia unveiled its Covid-19 vaccination protocols for this year’s tournament, including the process for stars seeking medical exemptions. If a waiver is considered valid, the medical waiver will be filed with the Australian Immunization Register and the identity of the player applying for a waiver will not be known. However, Djokovic has waived his anonymity in this case. Djokovic will be joined in the Melbourne tournament by Grand Slam title rival Rafael Nadal, who recently landed in Australia and is on par with the Serb with 20 major tournament wins. Nadal tested positive for coronavirus just before Christmas, putting his participation in the Australian Open into question, but traveled to Down Under after the holiday season and was seen preparing for the tournament on Tuesday. Djokovic aims to defend his Australian Open title and win a record 21st Grand Slam trophy Djokovic did not disclose his coronavirus status but was skeptical about the vaccine Rafael Nadal has traveled to Australia despite testing positive for coronavirus last month Roger Federer, who also has 20 Grand Slams to his name, will miss the Australian Open tournament this year due to an injury. Meanwhile, Djokovic may face similar difficulties in obtaining clearance to play in other Grand Slam tournaments this season. Last month, France announced that unvaccinated players from other countries cannot participate in professional sport, raising doubts about his ability to compete at Roland Garros. Whether the restrictions imposed by President Emmanuel Macron last month will still be in place by the time the tournament starts in May 2022 is still unclear – but the rules will affect Chelsea’s Champions League trip to Lille and the England’s Six Nations game in France, in February and March respectively. Djokovic will play in Melbourne but may face similar difficulties qualifying for other Grand Slams Djokovic could also have some trouble playing at Wimbledon if his vaccination status is not clarified before the summer. Currently, every unvaccinated person is required to quarantine for 10 days and undergo PCR testing on Days 2 and 8. The Serb will also require a negative coronavirus test before traveling to England, under current guidelines. Australians socially raged over the medical exemption granted to Djokovic, with some considering boycotting the tournament. One fan tweeted: ‘I’m not happy about this. Considering boycotting our presence.” Outraged Australians say they could boycott this year’s tournament over Djokovic .’s waiver Another wrote: ‘As a local Ive I had to get vaccinated to continue my job, go to cafes, get back to normal. Every employee and cardholder at the Australian Open will be vaccinated. Why should @Djokernole be exempted?’ One fan claimed: ‘For what it’s worth, if Djokovic plays in the AO I will boycott the entire tournament. For me, that means not watching a minute of TV coverage. But that’s the protest I can do, so I’m going to do that.’ Meanwhile, another supporter claimed: ‘This better be a joke. I didn’t go through the lockdown to put up with this.’

