Dragons Open CAA Play with win against Towson





Next game: Delaware 1/11/2022 | 7 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia+ PHILADELPHIA Tre Brown made a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to propel Drexel to a 65-61 victory in the Colonial Athletic Association’s opening game against Towson at the Daskalakis Athletic Center. Towson (9-5, 0-1) had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, but the attempt by Terry Nolan, Jr. after driving all over the field, bounced off the rim when Drexel (6-5, 1-0) remained undefeated at home. The game was close all night as neither team was able to gain a lead of more than eight points all night. Drexel opened the second half with seven straight runs, all through Camren Wynter to take a 36-29 lead. The lead rose to eight before Towson answered with a run of his own. The Tigers trailed 43-37 with just under 13 minutes left but scored the next 11 points, including a three-pointer from Nolan Jr., to take a five-point lead. The game went back and forth and when Nolan hit another trey with 1:42 to play, Towson led 61-58. Those would be the last points of the evening for the visitors. On the next Drexel possession, Melik Martin drove the track for two of its 11 points, reducing the deficit to just one. Towson then missed a couple of three-pointers and Drexel’s Brown rebounded with 25 seconds left. Brown got the ball back in his hands and drove to the bucket, where he was ambushed by Nolan, Jr. The graduate student then sank the free throws that won the game. Drexel made the final margin four points by sinking three of four free throws after Towson attempted a foul in the last second. Lamar Oden Jr. made the first two, which were awarded for a technical foul, and then one in two on the original foul. The teams showed some rust in the first half. Drexel was able to shoot well from the depths, knocking down six three-pointers, including a pair of Mate Okros . Overall, each team shot less than 40 percent in the first half as the halftime score tied at 29. Drexel held the Tigers without a 3-point field goal in the first half, but the Tigers managed to get 26 of their points score in the paint. The other three came from the free throw line. Okros led the Dragons by 15 points, with all of his points coming on three-pointers. The junior went 5-for-6 at long range. Wynter scored all his 13 points in the second half and handed out seven assists. Okros, Martin and Wynter all had five rebounds when the Dragons were forced to play small. Drexel was without the services of Amari Williams and James Butler forced to leave the game early in the second half. The Dragons made a season high with 11 3-pointers, finishing the night with 52 percent from the deep. Towson’s Charles Thompson led everyone by 18 points. Cameron Holden and Nolan, Jr. each added 14 points. The Tigers jumped the Dragons with 10 and came into play with 17 offensive boards. Drexel was scheduled to play James Madison on Wednesday, but that game was postponed and moved to February 7. The Dragons now have the rest of the week off before returning to court against the University of Delaware in the DAC on February 11. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://drexeldragons.com/news/2022/1/3/mens-basketball-dragons-open-caa-play-with-victory-against-towson.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos