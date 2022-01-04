Mass. Girls HS Hockey – Game Highlights: Arlington, Woburn All Tied Up; Notre Dame wins Tenney Cup





Olivia O’Brien Sandwich * Sandwich took the Judy Gormley Cup title and passed Pembroke 2-1, scoring goals in the second period of Emma MacPherson and Olivia O’Brien. Victoria Visceglio made 21 saves. * Middlesex League heavyweights Arlington and Woburn renewed their rivalry on New Year’s Day and played another exciting match. This ended in a 2-2 standoff. ML Pineros and Taylor Buckley had the goals for Woburn, still unbeaten since an opening night loss. * Elizabeth Loftus scored all three goals in Watertown’s 3-2 win over Wakefield. Kathryn Karo Austin Prep * Shrewsbury gave D1 #1 Austin Prep everything it could handle in their New Year’s Eve game, which the Cougars eventually won 3-0, thanks to two goals from Kathryn Karo and one of Sabina Axelrod. Isabel hulse added a few assists. * Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading improved to 4-1-1 with a 6-1 capture of Masconomet in the Northeastern Hockey League. Chloe Considine led a balanced attack with two goals, while Ella Chase, Penny Spack, Jenna DiNapoli and Catherine Sweeney each had one. * Franklin and Longmeadow skated to a 2-2 non-league tie. Avery Greco and Julia Flynn scored for the Panthers, while Nina Cucovia and Avery Ireland countered for the Lancers. Brooke Duquette HPNA * Two goals from Brooke Duquette and each one by Kat Yelsits and Chase Nassar propelled HPNA to a 4-0 win over Newburyport. * Olivia Come on! (1-3-4), Madison Meyer (1-2-3) and Izzy Spencer (1-2-3) all had big games in Auburn’s 5-2 win over Ursuline Academy. Sydney O’Shea King Philip * King Philip defeated Medway/Ashland 3-2 with goals from Sydney O’Shea, Kelly Holmes and Jen Daniels. * Freshmen Jen Birolinic had both goals as Pembroke white Barnstable, 2-0. Jen Birolini Pembroke * Two goals each from Millman Abbey and Lauren Diranian were key in Bishop Fenwick’s 5-2 win over the Catholic Central League over Arlington Catholic. * D1 #5 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading and D1 #6 Winthrop ended in a 2-2 stalemate. Sarah Powers had both goals for PLNR. Julia Holmes and My Martucci scored for the Vikings, now 3-0-1 overall. McKenna Colella Duxbury * Duxbury conceded two goals from McKenna Colella, the second in the last minute of regulation, to tie a 2-2 draw with Braintree in the Tenney Cup. * Notre Dame of Hingham won the Tenney Cup, beating Hingham 4-1 in the final with goals from Caelan Stewart, Maggie Donahue, Jules Connors and Devon Moore. * Kathleen Barrett, McKenna Clark and Emma McPherson each had a goal when Sandwich defeated Barnstable 3-1. Annie Ettenhofer Winchester * Winchester took a huge 5-1 non-league win over Canton, led by two goals and an assist from Georgia Costello and a goal and assist from Annie Ettenhoffer. * Medfield/Norton Shady Longmeadow, 3-2. Cassie McDonald had the game winner while Mikayla Matthew and Lily Shaughnessy also had goals. Jamie Dupont Beverly/Danvers * Jamie Dupont, Beverly/Danvers top scorer, set up the pads to play goalkeeper in a match with Malden Catholic, and was fantastic in a 3-3 draw with 31 saves. halle Green leaf scored two goals for the Panthers. * 3-0 down in the third period, Methuen/Tewksbury rallied to forge a 3-3 draw with Framingham behind two goals from Emma Giordano and one of Jessica Driscoll. freshman Maggie Robinson had two goals for the Flyers.

